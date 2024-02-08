Advertisement

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his recent film Animal. The movie was not only a box office hit but also a musical delight that left the audiences impressed with its viral songs, including Satranga, Pehle Bhi Main and Arjan Vailly.

Musicians of Animal heaps praise on Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent roundtable discussion organised by Pinkvilla, musicians Manoj Muntashir, Raj Shekhar, Ashim Kemson, Shreyas Puranik and Harshvardhan Rameshwar delved into their experiences working on the musical compositions for Animal. They shared insights on how Ranbir Kapoor's performance elevated their songs in the film.

Manoj Muntashir compares Ranbir Kapoor to Rajesh Khanna

When asked about their feelings watching Ranbir Kapoor bring their songs to life on the big screen, Manoj Muntashir praised the actor's appropriate approach. He highlighted that Kapoor's emotive skills go beyond his eyes and shared in Hindi, “When he is lip-syncing any song we can see the veins on his neck. How he does that, I don’t know. But if there is any actor after Rajesh Khanna who can carry a song so beautifully, it has to be Ranbir Kapoor.”

What does Ranbir Kapoor have to offer next?

Ranbir is currently gearing up for his highly-anticipated role in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana. Set to portray the character of Lord Ram, Kapoor will be joined by the talented Sai Pallavi, who will reportedly play the role of Goddess Sita. The ambitious project is scheduled to commence shooting in February/March 2024, with the makers incorporating cutting-edge technology.

From 3D scans to comprehensive look tests, vigorous pre-production efforts are underway to ensure a visually stunning rendition of one of the timeless epics.

Manoj on the other hand was massively attacked online last year for messing up with dialogues of Prabhas’ Adipurush which eventually tanked at the box office.