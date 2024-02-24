Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

Aditi Rao Hydari Shares BTS From Hiramandi On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Birthday

Aditi Rao Hydari shared a behind-the-scene photo from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial web series Hira Mandi. The actress also penned a heartfelt note.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari | Image:Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram account to extend birthday wishes for ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali with whom she will collaborate for the movie Hiramandi. The actress shared a BTS photo from the sets of the series and penned a note for the director. The post is now doing rounds on social media. 

Aditi Rao Hydari calls Sanjay Leela Bhansali ‘unending inspiration’ 

On February 24, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram account to share a BTS picture with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Along with the picture, the actress penned a note for the director. She expressed gratitude to the filmmaker for bringing home-cooked food and and for his perseverance. 

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my dearest Sanjay sir Thank you for the unending inspiration, Thank you for your mind, your heart,, for never ever allowing us to give up! Thank you for your fierce passion, the endless beauty, the detail, the laughter, the music, the dancing , the yummiest ghar Ka nashta which is like an Akshay patram. And most most importantly thank you for your love , and the belief Thank you for being you sanjay sir may you always be surrounded by all that you love and all the people who love you Love you sir.” Previously, Aditi has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film Padmaavat and will now be seen in Hiramandi. 

Ajay Devgn extends birthday wishes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali

A screengrab of Ajay Devgn's post | Image: Ajay Devgn/Instagram 

Not just Aditi Rao Hydari, but several big wigs of the industry have extended their wishes to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ajay Devgn also took to his Instagram stories to wish the ace director. The actor-director has collaborated in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Gangubai Kathiwadi. The actor shared a photo with the filmmaker and noted, “Warmest birthday wishes to you Sanjay from your dearest Rahim Lala.” For the unversed, Ajay played the cameo role of Rahim Lala in Sanjay’s last film Gangubai Kathiwadi. 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 11:55 IST

