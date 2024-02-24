English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

People Proved Us Wrong: Aditya Dhar Reacts To People's Response To Yami Gautam Starrer Article 370

Aditya Dhar recently reflected on the kind of success, the Yami Gautam led Article 370 is tasting, especially when it comes to positive audience reactions.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Yami Gautam is currently basking in the success of her latest release, Article 370. Husband and director Aditya Dhar, who has co-produced the film, recently expressed his awe at how beautifully the audience have taken to the same. He also drew a comparison regarding the same with his 2019 directorial, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Aditya Dhar marvels over the audience reception of Article 370


Aditya Dhar took to his X handle to share a glimpse of the roaring audience response to a keynote scene from Article 370. The director-producer expressed awe over the audience proving the makers "wrong". This comment came in respect of Dhar comparing the film's favour among the audience to that of his 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike which not only minted a formidable box office report, but also went on to be felicitated with four National Film Awards. 

The caption to the post read, "When URI happened we thought this might be the last time we would see a frenzy like this on one of our films. Will be very difficult for us to create something again that will match to the level of excitement that all of you showed during URI. Thank GOD You guys have proved us absolutely wrong!! What a brilliant response. Thank you so much for showering us with so much love! Really heartwarming for me and my entire team! Jai Hind!"

Article 370's box office report


Article 370 released in theatres on February 23. The Yami Gautam led political thriller, as per a Sacnilk report, collected ₹5.9 crores domestically on its opening day. The same days worldwide collections came up tp ₹8.6 crores making its overseas numbers ₹2 crores.

Built on an estimated budget of ₹20 crores, the  Aditya Jambhale directorial will surely recover 50% of its budget by the time its first weekend at the theatres is done with. 

