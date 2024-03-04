Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday Perform Ganesh Aarti Together At Anant-Radhika’s Pre-wedding Bash

Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are rumoured to be dating for more than a year now. While the couple has not publicly accepted their relationship, their frequent outings together, holidays and social media exchanges have fuelled the rumours of their romance. Now a video of the couple from the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash has furthered the linkup rumours.

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday participated in maha aarti

The final day of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash concluded with a maha aarti followed by dinner under the stars. As the soon-to-be-wed couple stepped into the new chapter of their lives, they sought blessings from the divine. Guests at the event too participated in the maha aarti.

A video from inside the venue shows Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday partaking in the maha aarti. While the actors do not perform the aarti, in the vidoe they can be seen immersed in devotion. Additionally, parents-to-be Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, too could be seen doing the aarti.

Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Ananya-Aditya's mushy photo

Amid the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, inside photos and videos of the celebrities have surfaced online. In an unseen photo, rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen posing with each other at the event. The picture was seemingly clicked on the first day of the three-day pre-wedding festivities.

Ranbir Kapoor posed with the couple on the first night of the pre-wedding ceremony. The theme of the event was “An Evening in Everland” and the guests had to follow the dress code - an elegant cocktail. This is the first photo of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur posing together at the bash. Previosuly, a video of the rumoured couple exiting the airport from attending the wedding festivities of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani went viral.