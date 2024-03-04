English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday Perform Ganesh Aarti Together At Anant-Radhika’s Pre-wedding Bash

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were among the many attendees at the Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash. A video of them is going viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Anant-Radhika Bash
Anant-Radhika Bash | Image:Anant-Radhika Bash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are rumoured to be dating for more than a year now. While the couple has not publicly accepted their relationship, their frequent outings together, holidays and social media exchanges have fuelled the rumours of their romance. Now a video of the couple from the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash has furthered the linkup rumours. 

Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday participated in maha aarti 

The final day of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash concluded with a maha aarti followed by dinner under the stars. As the soon-to-be-wed couple stepped into the new chapter of their lives, they sought blessings from the divine. Guests at the event too participated in the maha aarti.

A video from inside the venue shows Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday partaking in the maha aarti. While the actors do not perform the aarti, in the vidoe they can be seen immersed in devotion. Additionally, parents-to-be Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, too could be seen doing the aarti. 

Ranbir Kapoor photobombs Ananya-Aditya's mushy photo 

Amid the three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, inside photos and videos of the celebrities have surfaced online. In an unseen photo, rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen posing with each other at the event. The picture was seemingly clicked on the first day of the three-day pre-wedding festivities. 

Ranbir Kapoor posed with the couple on the first night of the pre-wedding ceremony. The theme of the event was “An Evening in Everland” and the guests had to follow the dress code - an elegant cocktail. This is the first photo of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur posing together at the bash. Previosuly, a video of the rumoured couple exiting the airport from attending the wedding festivities of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani went viral. 

 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

4 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

5 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

5 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

5 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

7 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

7 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

7 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

7 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

a day ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

a day ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Praggnanandhaa to meet Abdusattarov, Gukesh up against Bartel

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Bengaluru Water Crisis: Gated Community Reports Depleting Water Sumps

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. BJP to Hold Next CEC Meet on March 8

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  4. Sai Praneeth retires from international badminton, to join US club

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Aditi Bhatia Welcomes New Swanky Car Mercedes Benz | Watch

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo