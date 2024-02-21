Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Jet Off To Goa For Rakul-Jackky Wedding?

Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are set to tie the know in Goa on February 21. Hours before the wedding, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were spotted at the Mumbai airport, reportedly leaving for the Goa wedding.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were also seen at the airport as they jet off to Goa to be a part of Rakul and Jackky's big day.

Rumors are circulating that Rakul and Jackky's Anand Karaj ceremony is already underway. A picture of the standee from the event surfaced online earlier today. The couple will take the "saath phera" after 3:30 pm at ITC Grand South Goa.







