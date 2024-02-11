Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to star in one of the highly anticipated films of the year Metro In Dino. The actor is part of an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi. As per new reports, Aditya will soon begin work on the movie.

Aditya Roy Kapur to shoot in Mumbai and Delhi

Sources close to the development of the film Metro In Dino have shared an update on the film with Pinkvilla. As per the source, the lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur will begin work on the film soon. He is anticipated to begin shooting for the movie next week.

A sequence of the film has also been shot. It has also been revealed that the shoot for the movie will take place in Mumbai and Delhi. More details of the movie are awaited.

Advertisement

What we know about Metro In Dino

Metro In Dino's release date was first moved from December 8, 2023, to March 29, 2024. However, in a recent statement, the makers revealed that the anthology, directed by Anurag Basu will now hit theatres in September 2024. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is a sequel to Basu's 2007 film Life in a Metro (2007).

Advertisement

While the makers did not cite any reasons, several media reports claimed that Anurag Basu's dissatisfaction with certain footage may have led to the delay in Metro In Dino's release. Reportedly, the filmmaker wants to re-shoot some portions. It is also being reported that Pritam hasn't composed any songs for the film yet, which could be another reason for the delay. Reacting to the speculations surrounding the reason for the film's delay, the film's producer Bhushan Kumar told MidDay, "We have only 30 days of songs and [talkie portions] left to shoot, which we will complete in March-April. Obviously, we won't be able to release the film on March 29...It has been tough getting combination dates of so many artistes. The film has six to seven songs, and Pritam has already started giving us some tracks." Continuing, Basu told the publication, "...Contrary to speculation, I've never re-shot anything for my films."