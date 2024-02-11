Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Aditya Roy Kapur To Begin Shoot For Multi-starrer Metro In Dino Soon - Read Details

Aditya Roy Kapur will begin the shoot for Anurag Basu's Metro in Dino soon. The film will hit the big screens on September 2024.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aditya Roy Kapur on working with Anurag Basu
File photo | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to star in one of the highly anticipated films of the year Metro In Dino. The actor is part of an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi. As per new reports, Aditya will soon begin work on the movie. 

Aditya Roy Kapur to shoot in Mumbai and Delhi 

Sources close to the development of the film Metro In Dino have shared an update on the film with Pinkvilla. As per the source, the lead actor Aditya Roy Kapur will begin work on the film soon. He is anticipated to begin shooting for the movie next week. 

A sequence of the film has also been shot. It has also been revealed that the shoot for the movie will take place in Mumbai and Delhi. More details of the movie are awaited. 

Advertisement

What we know about Metro In Dino 

Metro In Dino's release date was first moved from December 8, 2023, to March 29, 2024. However, in a recent statement, the makers revealed that the anthology, directed by Anurag Basu will now hit theatres in September 2024. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is a sequel to Basu's 2007 film Life in a Metro (2007).

Advertisement

While the makers did not cite any reasons, several media reports claimed that Anurag Basu's dissatisfaction with certain footage may have led to the delay in Metro In Dino's release. Reportedly, the filmmaker wants to re-shoot some portions. It is also being reported that Pritam hasn't composed any songs for the film yet, which could be another reason for the delay. Reacting to the speculations surrounding the reason for the film's delay, the film's producer Bhushan Kumar told MidDay, "We have only 30 days of songs and [talkie portions] left to shoot, which we will complete in March-April. Obviously, we won't be able to release the film on March 29...It has been tough getting combination dates of so many artistes. The film has six to seven songs, and Pritam has already started giving us some tracks." Continuing, Basu told the publication, "...Contrary to speculation, I've never re-shot anything for my films."

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos17 minutes ago

  3. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories23 minutes ago

  4. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections25 minutes ago

  5. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement