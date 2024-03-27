Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan is busy promoting her recently released film Ae Watan Mere Watan in which she played the role of an unsung freedom fighter Usha Mehta. The historical biographical drama is about India's struggle for freedom in 1942 when Mehta started an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement.

During one of the promotional interviews, the actress was asked about her political aspirations and to everyone's surprise Sara looks forward to joining politics.

Sara Ali Khan opens up about her plans to enter politics

In an interview with comedian and actor Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India, Sara was asked to 'Confirm or Deny' statements about her. He asked, "Somewhere down the line, Sara wants to join politics." Upon hearing this, the actress confirmed and said, "Yes, she does." the actress didn't divulge much into the details and moved on to another question. Interestingly, Sara has a degree in History and Political Science from Columbia University.

(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)

This is not the first time, Sara opened up about her political plans. Back in 2019, during an interview, the actress shared her interest in politics and said, "I have a degree in history and political science, so I want to pursue politics maybe later in life, but it's not a backup plan. I am not leaving, and if people will give me the opportunity to be here (Bollywood), I will be here for as long I can."

(A still from the film | Image: YouTube)

Mahama Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi praises Sara Ali Khan

After watching Ae Watan Mere Watan, Mahama Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi lauded Sara for her performance in Ae Watan Mere Watan. He took to his X handle and wrote, "I grew up knowing Ushaben Mehta. She mentored me in my youth. I had heard tales of her exploits running the clandestine Congress Radio during the Quit India Movement. It all came alive as I watched #Ae_Vatan_Mere_Vatan. Thank you @SaraAliKhan you brought Ushaben alive."

I grew up knowing Ushaben Mehta. She mentored me in my youth. I had heard tales of her exploits running the clandestine Congress Radio during the Quit India Movement. It all came alive as I watched #Ae_Vatan_Mere_Vatan. Thank you @SaraAliKhan you brought Ushaben alive. — Tushar GANDHI (@TusharG)

Written and directed by Kannan Iyer, the film marks the cameo of Emraan Hashmi as Ram Manohar Lohia. It is currently streaming on Prime Video since March 21.

