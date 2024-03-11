×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Ae Watan Mere Watan: First Look Of Emraan Hashmi As Ram Manohar Lohia Revealed

Emraan Hashmi looks nearly unrecognisable as Ram Manohar Lohia, marking his first role as a freedom fighter with Sara Ali Khan starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Emraan Hashmi
A posterof Ae Watan Mere Watan | Image:Prime Video/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan, is nearing its release date as we enter the third week of March 2024. Speaking of which, the makers on Monday, introduced Emraan Hashmi as Ram Manohar Lohia, who played a significant role in helping establish and run the underground radio that was pivotal during the Quit India Movement. He was jailed, incarcerated, and tortured multiple times throughout his journey and dedicated his life to the country’s battle against the British Raj.

In the poster, Emraan looks nearly unrecognisable as Ram Manohar Lohia, marking his first role as a freedom fighter. Sharing the post, the official page of Prime Video captioned it as "Channelling the fearless voice of independence!"

Advertisement

 

 

How Emraan Hashmi prepared for the role?

Speaking about his character, the Tiger 3 actor said that he has never played the role of a freedom fighter, and getting the opportunity to step into the shoes of Ram Manohar Lohia was an absolute honour. Opening up about how he prepared for the role, he said, "I worked closely with Kannan and Darab and looking into the extensive research they did, understanding Lohia ji’s history and journey and add my own flair to it."

Advertisement

 

Nation remembers Ram Manohar Lohia on 113th birth anniversary | Latest News India - Hindustan Times

 

Hailing his contributions to the Quit India Movement, he added, "His immense contributions have shaped a whole lot of India’s history and is truly remarkable. I am looking forward to the audience seeing me in this new avatar. It is a privilege to be a part of a story that not only needs to be told but will also  inspire generations to come.”

Ae Watan Mere Watan's trailer highlights the power of Usha Mehta's underground radio in 1942

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, painting a compelling picture of an untold chapter from India's freedom struggle against the British. The film is set against the backdrop of 1942’s Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India’s pursuit for Independence. The trailer shows how Sara, who seems to essay the role of Padma Vibhushan Usha Mehta, organises underground radio to lay down a rock-solid framework for the freedom fighters and help them organise, rise, and revolt.

 

 

Directed by Kannan Iyer and produced under Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video in March.

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

a day ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

a day ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pune: Wildfire Breaks Out at Katraj Ghat Due to Cigarettes

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Naga Chaitanya Celebrates PA's Birthday On Thandel Sets With Sai Pallavi

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  3. Unauthorised Drilling of Borewells Not Allowed in B'luru From This Date

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Won't Leave Chhindwara: Kamal Nath on Contesting From Jabalpur

    Lok Sabha Elections20 minutes ago

  5. Tarigami Takes Lead: Aims To Mend Internal Discord Within PAGD

    Lok Sabha Elections22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo