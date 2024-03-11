Advertisement

Ae Watan Mere Watan, starring Sara Ali Khan, is nearing its release date as we enter the third week of March 2024. Speaking of which, the makers on Monday, introduced Emraan Hashmi as Ram Manohar Lohia, who played a significant role in helping establish and run the underground radio that was pivotal during the Quit India Movement. He was jailed, incarcerated, and tortured multiple times throughout his journey and dedicated his life to the country’s battle against the British Raj.

In the poster, Emraan looks nearly unrecognisable as Ram Manohar Lohia, marking his first role as a freedom fighter. Sharing the post, the official page of Prime Video captioned it as "Channelling the fearless voice of independence!"

Advertisement

How Emraan Hashmi prepared for the role?

Speaking about his character, the Tiger 3 actor said that he has never played the role of a freedom fighter, and getting the opportunity to step into the shoes of Ram Manohar Lohia was an absolute honour. Opening up about how he prepared for the role, he said, "I worked closely with Kannan and Darab and looking into the extensive research they did, understanding Lohia ji’s history and journey and add my own flair to it."

Advertisement

Hailing his contributions to the Quit India Movement, he added, "His immense contributions have shaped a whole lot of India’s history and is truly remarkable. I am looking forward to the audience seeing me in this new avatar. It is a privilege to be a part of a story that not only needs to be told but will also inspire generations to come.”

Ae Watan Mere Watan's trailer highlights the power of Usha Mehta's underground radio in 1942

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, painting a compelling picture of an untold chapter from India's freedom struggle against the British. The film is set against the backdrop of 1942’s Quit India Movement, the movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India’s pursuit for Independence. The trailer shows how Sara, who seems to essay the role of Padma Vibhushan Usha Mehta, organises underground radio to lay down a rock-solid framework for the freedom fighters and help them organise, rise, and revolt.

Directed by Kannan Iyer and produced under Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video in March.