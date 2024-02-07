Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan's much-anticipated period drama, Ae Watan Mere Watan is reportedly gearing up for its OTT debut soon. The film which has been produced by Dharma Productions delves into the compelling true story. The film is about Usha Mehta, who played a pivotal role in the fight for India's independence. Reports suggest that Ae Watan Mere Watan will premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on March 22. The date is coinciding with the Holi weekend.

Makers will release the film's trailer on International Women’s Day

The makers have reportedly chosen International Women’s Day, March 8, as the strategic release date for the much-anticipated trailer. This decision aligns with the film's focus on portraying the impactful role of Usha Mehta, capturing the essence of her journey during the Indian independence movement.

Makers will release the film's trailer on International Women's Day

Ae Watan Mere Watan is Sara Ali Khan's debut in the biographical genre

Marking Sara Ali Khan's debut in the biographical genre, the film is directed by Kannan Iyer and features an ensemble cast including Sparsh Srivastava, Anand Tiwari, Benedict Garrett, Alexx O’Nell, and Abhay Verma. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of India's struggle for freedom. The film offers a cinematic portrayal of Usha Mehta's significant contributions.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is Sara Ali Khan's debut in the biographical genre

Ae Watan Mere Watan stands as the inaugural project among the five slated for release by Dharma Production in 2024. In addition to this biographical drama, the studio boasts a robust lineup featuring three new web series and the third season of the popular Netflix show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. While this information is making waves, the official announcement from the production house is still pending.

As anticipation builds for Sara Ali Khan's immersive portrayal in Ae Watan Mere Watan, viewers can expect a cinematic journey set against the backdrop of India's historic struggle for independence. The movie will help to provide a fresh perspective on Usha Mehta's impactful contributions.

