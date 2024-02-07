English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan Starrer Period Drama Set To Make OTT Debut On THIS Date

Ae Watan Mere Watan is about Usha Mehta who was an Indian Freedom fighter and played a pivotal role in the freedom movement of India.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan | Image:Sara Ali Khan
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan's much-anticipated period drama, Ae Watan Mere Watan is reportedly gearing up for its OTT debut soon. The film which has been produced by Dharma Productions delves into the compelling true story. The film is about Usha Mehta, who played a pivotal role in the fight for India's independence. Reports suggest that Ae Watan Mere Watan will premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on March 22. The date is coinciding with the Holi weekend.

Makers will release the film's trailer on International Women’s Day

The makers have reportedly chosen International Women’s Day, March 8, as the strategic release date for the much-anticipated trailer. This decision aligns with the film's focus on portraying the impactful role of Usha Mehta, capturing the essence of her journey during the Indian independence movement.

Makers will release the film's trailer on International Women’s Day I Image: IMDb

 

Ae Watan Mere Watan is Sara Ali Khan's debut in the biographical genre 

Marking Sara Ali Khan's debut in the biographical genre, the film is directed by Kannan Iyer and features an ensemble cast including Sparsh Srivastava, Anand Tiwari, Benedict Garrett, Alexx O’Nell, and Abhay Verma. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of India's struggle for freedom. The film offers a cinematic portrayal of Usha Mehta's significant contributions.

Advertisement
Ae Watan Mere Watan is Sara Ali Khan's debut in the biographical genre  I Image: IMDb

Ae Watan Mere Watan stands as the inaugural project among the five slated for release by Dharma Production in 2024. In addition to this biographical drama, the studio boasts a robust lineup featuring three new web series and the third season of the popular Netflix show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. While this information is making waves, the official announcement from the production house is still pending.

As anticipation builds for Sara Ali Khan's immersive portrayal in Ae Watan Mere Watan, viewers can expect a cinematic journey set against the backdrop of India's historic struggle for independence. The movie will help to provide a fresh perspective on Usha Mehta's impactful contributions.
 

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 21:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World12 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Court summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Videos12 minutes ago

  4. Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet At Dune 2 Premiere

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  5. Viral' Bus Driver Sharmila Faces Cybercrime Case

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement