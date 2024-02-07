Advertisement

Avika Gor is all set to mark her second collaboration with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. After working with him in the capacity of a producer for her Bollywood debut 1920: Horrors of the Heart, Avika will finally be directed by Bhatt in her next.

Avika Gor announces second collaboration with Vikram Bhatt



Avika Gor took to her Instagram handle to share a series of picture to address her second collaboration with Vikram Bhatt. The project, titled Bloody Ishq, evidently appears to be treading the genres of romance and horror, a staple concoction from the Bhatts. The post in question was made in collaboration with Vardhan Puri, who will also be leading the film along side Avika Gor.

The caption to the post revealed that while Vikram Bhatt will be directing the film, Mahesh Bhatt has penned the story for the same. It must be mentioned that Avika's previous collaboration with Vikram Bhatt has been for her 2023 Bollywood debut, 1920: Horrors of the Heart which was directed by Vikram Bhatt's son Krishna Bhatt with the former being one of the co-producers for the same. As per a Sacnilk report, the film domestically minted ₹14.26 crores with worldwide collections coming in at ₹17.35 crores. As per IMDb, the film was made on a budget of ₹14 crores, making it a profitable project, despite the underwhelming collections.

Avika Gor is herself a producer



2023 made for a keynote year in Avika Gor's life. Not only did she mark her Bollywood debut, but also featured in two more films that very year. Both films in question, Popcorn and Umapati, are Telugu productions with Avika also stepping in as producer for the former. Not just this, Avika also marked her web series debut with Telugu series Vadhuvu in which she essayed the titular role.

The series is a remake of Bengali series Indu.