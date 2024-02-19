After Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone, Bhumi Pednekar To Sign A Hollywood Film?

Advertisement

Bhumi Pednekar wishes to follow in the footsteps of Alia Bhatt and make her Hollywood debut. The actress, who is basking in the success of her last outing Bhakshak, is mulling over making her Hollywood debut soon. Several Bollywood actresses such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have already made their mark in the West.

Bhumi Pednekar to discuss work in Los Angeles

Bhumi Pednekar is basking in the unanimous appreciation and love showered upon her for her stellar performance in Bhakshak. Bhakshak has created another milestone that makes India proud on the global content stage. Given this huge career milestone and international limelight, Bhumi is keen to explore a career in Hollywood. We hear she has been approached for some interesting, big-ticket projects in the West and might be headed for meetings in Los Angeles sometime in March or April.

“Bhumi has been at the top of her acting game for almost 9 years now. Most of her films have found audience across the world given how content-forward they are. Take the case of Bhakshak - it’s trending globally and her performance has caught the attention of film-makers in the West. Given her body of work and how the world is wanting to make global stories with a local heart, Bhumi fits right in the scheme of things,” informs a trade source. “Bhumi definitely has Hollywood aspirations but she won’t choose a film just for the sake of it. She has been very careful picking the right scripts here and Bhumi will take her time to choose the best even in the West. It is too important for Bhumi to represent India and portray Indian women correctly in cinema. So, she is exploring the right role that do justice to her vision for cinema. She has a trip lined up to assess the offers on the table,” adds the source.



Bhumi Pednekar gets a special gift from mother for her performance in Bhakshak

On February 15, taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a long note alongside the image of the mother-daughter duo. In the note, she revealed that her mother was overwhelmed after watching Bhakshak and gifted her a gold coin for her performance. She added that it is a tradition that her mother started out of love. Adding the Bhakshak, the actress has a total of seven coins.

"Mummy gives me a gold coin every time she feels I have grown as an actor. After watching Bhakshak, i remember how overwhelmed mom got and I somewhere knew I have another one coming my way," she wrote. Recalling her younger sister Samiksha's reaction, Bhumi shared that just like her mother even she was deeply moved. The moment they entered their home, Samiksha started crying while sharing her reviews and said, "This film is beyond what it does for you, it’s about what it does for those children. We can’t fail them again." The actress concluded the note by writing by thanking her "biggest cheerleaders and critics". She wrote, "There is no award greater than the one that I get from my family. @sumitrapednekar @samikshapednekar thank you for being my biggest cheerleader and my biggest critic."