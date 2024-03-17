×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

After Fighter, Shaitaan To Become Second Bollywood Film In 2024 To Cross ₹100 Crore Mark In India

Shaitaan released on March 8. The film represents a fresh lease in the trajectory of Hindi language horror films, as it enjoys a strong box office run.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
R Madhavan in Shaitaan
R Madhavan in Shaitaan | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan have delivered a sure shot winner when it comes to their latest release, Shaitaan. The film, based on 2023 Gujarati release Vash, has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and features Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala in pivotal roles besides Devgn and Madhavan. Interestingly, Janki Bodiwala featured in the original film as well as its remake. The film's box office run has now minted a fresh record for itself.

Shaitaan to soon cross ₹100 crore mark


Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, took to his X handle to share news of Shaitaan's soon to be achieved feat - that of crossing the ₹100 crore mark. The film, currently making its way through its second weekend at the theatres, will soon be tipping over the coveted number. It is worth nothing that three months into the year, Shaitaan will only be the second Bollywood film to have crossed the ₹100 crore mark.

The first in this regard, had been Fighter. As per a Sacnilk report, Siddharth Anand's Fighter minted ₹212.62 crores domestically with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹358.74 crores. Coming back to Shaitaan, Taran Adarsh's post puts the film's domestic net collections thus far at ₹95.84 crores. Its second Friday at the theatres saw it mint ₹5.12 crores with the number near doubling for its second Saturday at ₹9.12 crores.

Shaitaan enjoyed a sturdy first week at the theatres


As per a Sacnilk report, Shaitaan's net collections on its opening day stood at an optimistic, ₹14.75 crores. These numbers saw a significant hike over the first weekend with the film bringing in ₹18.75 crores on its first Saturday followed by ₹20.5 crores on its first Sunday.

Though the film failed the Monday test only bringing in ₹7.25 crores, it appears to be picking up speed during its second weekend. Shaitaan is still running in theatres. 

Published March 17th, 2024 at 16:33 IST

