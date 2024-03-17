Advertisement

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan have delivered a sure shot winner when it comes to their latest release, Shaitaan. The film, based on 2023 Gujarati release Vash, has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and features Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala in pivotal roles besides Devgn and Madhavan. Interestingly, Janki Bodiwala featured in the original film as well as its remake. The film's box office run has now minted a fresh record for itself.

Shaitaan to soon cross ₹100 crore mark



Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, took to his X handle to share news of Shaitaan's soon to be achieved feat - that of crossing the ₹100 crore mark. The film, currently making its way through its second weekend at the theatres, will soon be tipping over the coveted number. It is worth nothing that three months into the year, Shaitaan will only be the second Bollywood film to have crossed the ₹100 crore mark.

100 NOT OUT - CENTURY *TODAY*… #Shaitaan is the *second* #Hindi film, after #Fighter, to hit ₹ 💯 cr mark [#India biz; NBOC; 2024 releases]… Remains first choice, continues to resonate with moviegoers at urban centres and beyond.



[Week 2] Fri 5.12 cr, Sat 9.12 cr. Total: ₹… pic.twitter.com/E8WAgRYdXv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 17, 2024



The first in this regard, had been Fighter. As per a Sacnilk report, Siddharth Anand's Fighter minted ₹212.62 crores domestically with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹358.74 crores. Coming back to Shaitaan, Taran Adarsh's post puts the film's domestic net collections thus far at ₹95.84 crores. Its second Friday at the theatres saw it mint ₹5.12 crores with the number near doubling for its second Saturday at ₹9.12 crores.

Shaitaan enjoyed a sturdy first week at the theatres



As per a Sacnilk report, Shaitaan's net collections on its opening day stood at an optimistic, ₹14.75 crores. These numbers saw a significant hike over the first weekend with the film bringing in ₹18.75 crores on its first Saturday followed by ₹20.5 crores on its first Sunday.

Though the film failed the Monday test only bringing in ₹7.25 crores, it appears to be picking up speed during its second weekend. Shaitaan is still running in theatres.