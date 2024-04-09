×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

After Kalki 2898 AD, Varun Dhawan Starrer Baby John Postponed Due To Lok Sabha 2024 Elections?

Currently, Baby John producers are sticking to the original date, May 31, and will decide once Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2 state their release dates.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Baby John poster
Baby John poster | Image:Instagram/varundvn
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The year 2024 is all about the release of highly-anticipated films, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan and Kalki 2898 AD. As we are gearing up for the mega clash at the box office on Eid, April 11, there is another set of major movies - Kalki 2898 AD, Baby John and Indian 2 - awaiting release. However, it has been reported that these films might get postponed due to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. While we have already informed that makers of Kalki 2898 AD might announce a new release date, now it has come to light that Baby John might also not release in May. Varun Dhawan starrer was slated to hit the theatres on May 31.

When will Baby John release?

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source revealed that if Prabhas starrer releases in the second week of May, then Baby John makers might announce new release dates. Currently, producers are sticking to the original date, May 31, and will decide once these films (Kalki 2898 AD and Indian 2) state their release dates. Reports have been rife that Kalki 2898 AD makers are planning to push the release due to the Lok Sabha elections on May 13 in the home state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is also being speculated that the film will now be released on May 30 or 31.

(A poster of Baby John | Image: Instagram)

“The makers are clear that they don’t want to clash with any film or come one week before or after any biggie. They are closely monitoring not just the release plans of Kalki 2898 AD but also Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited flick, Indian 2. Its makers have announced that the film will be released in cinemas in June 2024. They haven’t given the date though. Similarly, Ajay Devgn-Tabu’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha might also come around this same or in June. Hence, the producers of Baby John will take a decision once these films state their release dates.”

(A poster of Kalki 2898 AD | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Baby John?

Backed by Atlee, the film stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. Helmed by Kalees, the film is said to be a remake of Atlee’s 2016 directorial Theri, starring Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson.

(A poster of Baby John | Image: Instagram)

Other films releasing in May

Apart from these two biggies, several low-budget films are releasing in May, which might release as planned. The films are Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna starrer The Sabarmati Report on May 3, Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth on May 10, Shreyas Talpade starrer Kartam Bhugtam on May 17 and Chhota Bheem And The Curse Of Damyaan and Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Bhaiyya Ji on May 24. 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

