×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

Yami Gautam Starrer Article 370 Declared Tax-Free In Chhattisgarh

After watching Article 370 at a mall on March 8, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared the film exempted from tax in the state.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Yami Gautam Article 370
आर्टिकल 370 में यामी गौतम | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh on Friday declared the Bollywood film Article 370 tax-free in the state. After watching it at a mall here in the evening, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared the film exempted from tax. The Yami Gautam starrer centres around the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Chhattisgarh government issues statement 

Sai was accompanied by his wife Kaushalya Devi Sai and cabinet colleagues Ramvichar Netam and Kedar Kashyap, a statement issued by the state public relations department said.

 

"The situation in Kashmir has been depicted very well in the film and it tells us how due to Article 370, Kashmir was lagging behind in development and how hard our leaders had to work to eliminate the provision," the release quoted the CM as saying.

"Our ideology is about one country, one constitution, one symbol. Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was inconsistent with this basic ideology. Our leaders have strongly opposed it since independence," Sai said.

Advertisement

 

"We had resolved to remove Article 370. The resolution was fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today Kashmir is moving towards peace," he added.

Advertisement

Article 370 banned in Gulf countries

 A day before, the BJP government in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh had decided to give the film the tax-free status. While Article 370 has been declared tax-free in Indian states, the movie has been banned in the Gulf countries. It is still awaiting a clearance in certification in the said location. The film focuses on the rise of terrorism in Kashmir and the government's fight against it. The film was released nationwide on February 23.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 14:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

16 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

17 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

20 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

20 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

21 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

21 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

21 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

21 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

2 days ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

3 days ago
England Players

England players dive

3 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

3 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Panic Erupts as Elephant Enters Residential Locality in K'taka's Kodagu

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Chandrayaan 4 ‘Not Confirmed’ Yet, Says ISRO Chief S Somanath

    India News21 minutes ago

  3. Elections LIVE: PM Modi to Address Public Meeting in Siliguri Today

    Lok Sabha Elections23 minutes ago

  4. Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes accepts The Rock's chall

    Web Stories25 minutes ago

  5. China's employment challenges persist, says minister

    Business News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo