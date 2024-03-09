Yami Gautam Starrer Article 370 Declared Tax-Free In Chhattisgarh

Advertisement

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh on Friday declared the Bollywood film Article 370 tax-free in the state. After watching it at a mall here in the evening, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared the film exempted from tax. The Yami Gautam starrer centres around the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Chhattisgarh government issues statement

Sai was accompanied by his wife Kaushalya Devi Sai and cabinet colleagues Ramvichar Netam and Kedar Kashyap, a statement issued by the state public relations department said.

"The situation in Kashmir has been depicted very well in the film and it tells us how due to Article 370, Kashmir was lagging behind in development and how hard our leaders had to work to eliminate the provision," the release quoted the CM as saying.

"Our ideology is about one country, one constitution, one symbol. Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was inconsistent with this basic ideology. Our leaders have strongly opposed it since independence," Sai said.

"We had resolved to remove Article 370. The resolution was fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today Kashmir is moving towards peace," he added.

Article 370 banned in Gulf countries

A day before, the BJP government in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh had decided to give the film the tax-free status. While Article 370 has been declared tax-free in Indian states, the movie has been banned in the Gulf countries. It is still awaiting a clearance in certification in the said location. The film focuses on the rise of terrorism in Kashmir and the government's fight against it. The film was released nationwide on February 23.

