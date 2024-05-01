Advertisement

Abhijeet Bhattacharya has found himself in a soup for taking a sly dig at the singers who perform at weddings. The veteran singer recently appeared on a singing-based reality show as a guest to judge the contestants. Giving a piece of advice to a contestant, he said if someone is paying a singer at a wedding, that is against his/her reputation as a singer.

This didn't go down well with Neha Kakkar, who was also one of the judges on the panel and contradicted Abhijeet's statement on the show. Now, another singer has joined the list, and he is Millind Gaba. The Punjabi singer took to his social media handle and shared a video slamming the veteran singer and using the hashtag "Why Dada Why". Industry people fondly address Abhijeet as "Dada".

Millind Gaba hits back at Abhijeet Bhattacharya with throwback video

Millind took to his Instagram handle and shared two videos. In the first, Abhijeet tells a contestant, "If someone is paying you to perform at a wedding, that is against your reputation as a singer. I am dignified to say no when I am asked to sing at weddings.” Soon after he uttered these words, Neha tried to interrupt Abhijeet, but he ignored her and opined, "There's a difference between accepting ₹1 crore to perform and rejecting the same, that's what I am trying to explain.” Later, Neha tried to explain that no work is considered big or small.

The video then cuts to young Abhijeet performing his iconic song at a school event. In the video, he can be seen dancing to music. Sharing the video, he wrote, "No Dada Dadi, Chacha Chachi Can tell or Fix Anybodys Aukaat." He added, "BIG Respect Neha Kakkar".

Abhijeet Bhattacharya performs at a private event

In another video shared by Millind, Abhijeet can be seen singing at a private event, one of his popular tracks, Tauba Tumhare Ye Ishaare, from the movie Chalte Chalte. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Wo Kya Tha …… Jinke Ghar Sheeshe Ke Hon .. Wo Basement Mein Kapde Change Karte Hain ??? Yehi tha na #WhyDadaWhy.”

Abhijeet is one of the celebrated singers of the Indian music industry. He has sung songs in various languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Nepali, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Odia films. He is known for his iconic songs such as Badi Mushkil Hai (Anjaam), Goriya Chura Na (Coolie No. 1), Aankhon Me Base (Takkar), Jhanjhriya (Krishna), Suno Na (Chalte Chalte), Ole Ole (Yeh Dillagi) and Vaada Raha Sanam (Khiladi).