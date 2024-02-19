Advertisement

Deepika Padukone added another feather to her hat by representing India at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards. The event took place in London's Royal Festival Hall on February 18. Deepika presented the award for Best Film Not In The English Language and her speech has since gone viral.

After Oscars, Deepika Padukone represented India at BAFTA Awards on February 18. Deepika presented the award to director Jonathan Glazer, who won the award for Best Film Not In The English Language for his film titled The Zone of Interest. While presenting the award, Deepika Padukone said, "The incredible stories nominated in this category depict real and imagined worlds that stay with us long after the credits roll. From the Alps to the Andes, Southern Poland to Seoul, the nominees are...and the BAFTA goes to The Zone Of Interest."

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone was also a presenter at the Oscars 2023. She introduced RRR's Naatu Naatu. The song won in the Best Original Song category. Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose made India proud by winning the Oscar. Coming back to BAFTA 2024, Deepika Padukone made a style statement in Sabyasachi at the event.

Deepika Padukone was announced as one of the presenters for the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2024. This came nearly a year after Deepika turned heads at the Oscars by presenting the Academy Award to the RRR team.

The actress attended the coveted award ceremony on February 18, 2024, alongside international celebrities David Beckham, Cate Blanchett, Hugh Grant, Dua Lipa, and Emma Corrin, among others. As one of the ceremony's presenters, Deepika looked stunning in a shimmery saree and heels, with a bun hairstyle to match. Her look was completed with statement earrings and minimal makeup.