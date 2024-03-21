×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 17:42 IST

After Ranveer Singh, Mukesh Khanna Deems THESE Bollywood Stars Unfit To Play Shaktimaan

Mukesh Khanna, who played the popular superhero Shaktimaan in the 1990s serial of the same name, does not want to see any Bollywood star play the role.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mukesh Khanna on Shaktimaan casting
Mukesh Khanna on Shaktimaan casting | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Days after, Mukesh Khanna expressed displeasure over reports of Ranveer Singh's casting as Shaktimaan in a potential film, he named some other Bollywood stars who should not be appropriate for the role. The actor, who played the popular superhero in the 1990s serial of the same name, does not want to see Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar or Tiger Shroff in a Shaktimaan suit. In a recent interview, Mukesh also shared his reasons behind his objections. 

Mukesh Khanna does not want famous Bollywood stars to play Shaktimaan

In a conversation with the YouTube channel Digital Commentary, Mukesh expressed little interest in commenting on the ongoing rumours of Shaktimaan casting, however, the actor stated that a performer with a set image is unfit for the part. He said, “Neither Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar or Tiger Shroff can become Shaktimaan. Because the face that’s needed for Shaktimaan, none of them have it. Because they have a certain image.” 

 

Mukesh added that according to him, a new actor with no past film experience should be cast for the role. “We need a Shaktimaan who can teach the kids. I feel there should be a new guy if you ask me.”

Mukesh Khanna raises objection to Ranveer Singh’s casting as Shaktimaan 

According to media reports, Ranveer Singh was recently roped in to play Shaktimaan in the film set to be directed by Basil Joseph of Minnal Murali fame. The makers of the project are yet to confirm or deny reports of the Simmba star carrying forward Khanna's mantle. In the now-deleted post on Instagram, Khanna said on March 17 that he is not in favour of Singh playing Shaktimaan as 'the actor has a certain image'.

 

The actor, known for playing Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's 1988 epic TV series Mahabharat, had also posted a video on his YouTube channel Bheeshm International where he called out Singh for his bare-bodied photoshoot for a magazine back in 2022. However, a new video -- with the title 'Shaktimaan Kaun' -- was uploaded on his YouTube page around 5 pm. "Casting is not yet done. We will update you soon," read the text in the clip. 

(with inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a few seconds ago
Elephant

Kerala Elephant PIL

2 minutes ago
arrested

Assistant SI beaten

3 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva Shoot

4 minutes ago
Fire Breaks Out at a Society in Greater Noida

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out

4 minutes ago
Texas church shooting

Youth Shot in Patna

6 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin halving

9 minutes ago
Mukesh Khanna on Shaktimaan casting

Mukesh On Shaktimaan

11 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

CSK statement on MSD

13 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's legacy

16 minutes ago
Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana and Richa

17 minutes ago
A glimpse of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

IPL 2024 Stadiums

19 minutes ago
Karnataka Woman, Toddler’s Body Dumped in Mandya Lake; Case Registered

Karnataka Shocker

22 minutes ago
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is ranked third among the top five banks with a market cap of Rs 6.78 lakh crore. SBI's net profit was hit by one time wage and pension provision of Rs 7,100 crore

Electoral bonds data

26 minutes ago
skin care

Benefits of Gua Sha

28 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

30 minutes ago
RC16

Sanjay Dutt In RC 16?

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News6 hours ago

  4. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Ask ED To Not Take Coercive Action: Kejriwal Moves Fresh Plea to Court

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo