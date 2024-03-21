Advertisement

Days after, Mukesh Khanna expressed displeasure over reports of Ranveer Singh's casting as Shaktimaan in a potential film, he named some other Bollywood stars who should not be appropriate for the role. The actor, who played the popular superhero in the 1990s serial of the same name, does not want to see Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar or Tiger Shroff in a Shaktimaan suit. In a recent interview, Mukesh also shared his reasons behind his objections.

In a conversation with the YouTube channel Digital Commentary, Mukesh expressed little interest in commenting on the ongoing rumours of Shaktimaan casting, however, the actor stated that a performer with a set image is unfit for the part. He said, “Neither Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar or Tiger Shroff can become Shaktimaan. Because the face that’s needed for Shaktimaan, none of them have it. Because they have a certain image.”

Mukesh added that according to him, a new actor with no past film experience should be cast for the role. “We need a Shaktimaan who can teach the kids. I feel there should be a new guy if you ask me.”

According to media reports, Ranveer Singh was recently roped in to play Shaktimaan in the film set to be directed by Basil Joseph of Minnal Murali fame. The makers of the project are yet to confirm or deny reports of the Simmba star carrying forward Khanna's mantle. In the now-deleted post on Instagram, Khanna said on March 17 that he is not in favour of Singh playing Shaktimaan as 'the actor has a certain image'.

The actor, known for playing Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's 1988 epic TV series Mahabharat, had also posted a video on his YouTube channel Bheeshm International where he called out Singh for his bare-bodied photoshoot for a magazine back in 2022. However, a new video -- with the title 'Shaktimaan Kaun' -- was uploaded on his YouTube page around 5 pm. "Casting is not yet done. We will update you soon," read the text in the clip.

(with inputs from PTI)

