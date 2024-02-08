Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 23:51 IST

After Varun Dhawan's Exit, Sriram Raghavan Reveals Why Agastya Nanda Was His Choice For Ikkis

Director Sriram Raghavan opened up about why he casted The Archies actor Agastya Nanda after Varun Dhawan backed out from his next project Ikkis.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ikkis
Sriram Raghavan with Ikkis cast | Image:Dinesh Vijan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Sriram Raghavan has been in the news owing to his recently released film Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film opened to positive response by the critics and earned ₹ 2.30 crore on Friday in India. Now, just a day after the release, the director has hoped on to his next project Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda in the lead.

Opening up about why he cast Agastya in Ikkis, the director revealed The Archies actor is a guy who is "refreshingly normal," and he looks the part. Earlier Varun Dhawan was offered the role of Arun Khetarpal in Ikkis, but he backed out owing to the delays due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement
(A file photo of Agastya | Image: Agastya Nanda/Instagram)

Agastya Nanda reminded Sriram Raghavan of young Amitabh Bachchan

Speaking to Film Companion, director Sriram Raghavan recalled meeting Agastya for the first time, and he was reminded of a young Amitabh Bachchan from his films like Saat Hindustani (1969) and Anand (1971). He added that the young actor has a certain charm and knows the process of the film.

Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda deletes old Instagram posts, shares sunkissed pics - India Today
(Amitabh Bachchan with Agastya Nanda | Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

“He’s a guy who is refreshingly normal and there’s no bells and whistles. I have seen his The Archies and I loved the film, I loved his character and many other characters in the film. So I know he knows the process of the film and now I am looking at diving with him into more subjects,” Sriram added.

How do I play a 21-year-old now?: Reason behind Varun Dhawan backing out from Ikkis

Speaking to PTI, Varun shared the reason why he backed out from Sriram's film based on a war hero Arun Khetarpal. The actor revealed that he was excited to be the part of the film but every very time they tried to start the film, they got hit by a wave. "I was dying to that film but I don't think I can do it anymore because too many things have come up. Sriram also went to his other film. It was just impossible to shoot the film in the pandemic with those many people staging it," the 35-year-old actor said. 

This was not the only reason, why Varun backed out from the project. He said, “Now that things have calmed down, I keep urging Sriram. I've begged him that he should make it with someone else. I might play some other part in it if I have to. My thing is, how do I play a 21-year-old now?” 

Advertisement

When Agastya Nanda first met Sriram Raghavan

Reacting to the director's appreciation, Agastya shared his side of the story when he first met Sriram. Calling it a crazy experience, the actor said that before starting The Archies, he went around introducing himself in the film industry and ask for work. It was then he went to producer Dinesh Vijan's office and asked him for work. Two days after he was called to his office, and that is when he met Sriram for the first time and was offered Ikkis.

Advertisement
Sriram Raghavan on his new film Andhadhun, his love for older films, and overcoming a stammer
(A file photo of Sriram Raghavan | Image: Instagram)

Agastya Nanda made his big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's directorial last year in December. The film also marked the debut of Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 23:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement