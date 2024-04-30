Advertisement

Ever since Sanki was formally announced as a project, speculations supported by reports, have been doing the rounds of the internet, of the film being a spiritual remake of the super-hit Aashiqui franchise. This was followed by reports suggesting that the film was proper remake of Tamil-language, Jayam Ravi starrer, Adanga Maru. However, neither speculations hold any truth to them.

Sanki is an original film, says Pooja Hegde



Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sajid Nadiadwala was reportedly in talks with Varun Dhawan, to star in the Hindi remake of Adanga Maru. However, owing to the dismal state of the box office during and after the pandemic, Varun felt best to not go through with the project.

The source quoted in a Bollywood Hungama report shared, "Sajid Nadiadwala was planning to make Adanga Maru with Varun Dhawan at one point of time with Anurag Singh as the director. However, the tides changed in the post-pandemic world and VD decided to stay away from a remake." At the time, Nadiadwala had decided to still go ahead with the story, albeit with a fresh star cast. His announcement of Sanki led many to believe that the film is being mounted as a remake of Adanga Maru - a speculation which now stands dismissed.

There was also buzz about Sanki being a remake of Aashiqui



Prior to reports of Sanki being a remake of Adanga Maru, there was buzz around the film essentially being a spiritual remake of the Aashiqui franchise. There was also news of the film's album carrying as many as 7 songs. However, the latest Bollywood Hungama report asserts that the story for Sanki, has actually been penned by Sajid Nadiadwala himself and is a thorough original piece.

The report further confirmed that the film would undoubtedly be hitting theatres on Valentines Day next year. The quoted statement read, "It's a start to finish two-month journey on Sanki and Sajid has conveyed his intention of making the film a Valentines' Day 2025 offering."