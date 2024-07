Published 21:57 IST, July 3rd 2024

Ahead Of Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha Tabu Credits ‘Trust Factor’ For Directors Offering Her Diverse Roles

Fresh from the success of heist comedy Crew, Tabu will next be seen in director Neeraj Pandey's musical romance drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.