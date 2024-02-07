Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:16 IST

Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, AI-Version Of Ram Aayenge In Lata Mangeshkar's Voice Goes Viral

Internet users are currently obsessed with Ram Aayenge song featuring the voice of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

An AI-generated audio of the well-known song Ram Aayenge, performed by the late singer Lata Mangeshkar, went viral on social media ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. Amid the many singers who have released Ram bhajans and songs, internet users are currently obsessed with an AI-generated song featuring Lata Didi's voice.

Lata Mangeshkar croons Ram Aayenge 

Lata Mangeshkar is renowned for her calming voice and modest demeanor. The nation still thinks of her and longs to hear her voice, even two years after her tragic death. 

Recently, someone posted an audio clip of Lata’s voice being used to sing the song Ram Aayenge on X, formerly known as Twitter. The user claims that AI tools were used in its creation. He wrote in the caption, "The most appropriate use of AI so far." 

Advertisement

More about Lata Mangeshkar

Born on September 28, 1929, the contribution of the 'Nightingale of India' to music is unforgettable. Her voice echoed in every corner of the country and continues to create the same magic, even after she is no more. The legendary singer ruled the music industry for decades.

Lata Mangeshkar | Image: PTI

 

Throughout her career, she has won numerous awards and honours. She received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001. In 2007, France made her an Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest civilian award.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 09:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

22 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World9 minutes ago

  2. Japan is the new Disneyland of global activism

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  4. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement