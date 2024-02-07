Advertisement

An AI-generated audio of the well-known song Ram Aayenge, performed by the late singer Lata Mangeshkar, went viral on social media ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, January 22. Amid the many singers who have released Ram bhajans and songs, internet users are currently obsessed with an AI-generated song featuring Lata Didi's voice.

Lata Mangeshkar croons Ram Aayenge

Lata Mangeshkar is renowned for her calming voice and modest demeanor. The nation still thinks of her and longs to hear her voice, even two years after her tragic death.

Recently, someone posted an audio clip of Lata’s voice being used to sing the song Ram Aayenge on X, formerly known as Twitter. The user claims that AI tools were used in its creation. He wrote in the caption, "The most appropriate use of AI so far."

The most appropriate use of AI so far... pic.twitter.com/ClkDSF9e6u — Ranvijay Singh (@ranvijayT90) January 20, 2024

More about Lata Mangeshkar

Born on September 28, 1929, the contribution of the 'Nightingale of India' to music is unforgettable. Her voice echoed in every corner of the country and continues to create the same magic, even after she is no more. The legendary singer ruled the music industry for decades.

Lata Mangeshkar | Image: PTI

Throughout her career, she has won numerous awards and honours. She received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001. In 2007, France made her an Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest civilian award.