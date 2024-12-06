Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan Indirectly Quash Divorce Rumours By Posing Close At Party, Pics Go Viral

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan recently made a joint appearance at a star-studded party in Mumbai and the photos from the same have gone viral on the internet. The couple has been under scanner after they made solo appearances at Anand Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Since then, speculations have been rife that they are likely to get divorced. However, the recent photos of the couple narrate a different story.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan pose close at a wedding reception

Abhishek and Aishwarya attended a wedding reception in Mumbai on Thursday, which was attended by several Bollywood celebs, including yesteryear actress Ayesha Jhulka. The couple was accompanied by Aishwarya's mother Brinda Rai. For the bash, Aishwarya and Abhishek twinned in black ensembles. He wore a black bandhgala coat paired with matching pants, while the actress looked beautiful in a black velvet anarkali featuring golden detailing.

In a photo shared by film producer Manish Goswami, Aishwarya and Abhishek are posing close to each other. The image also features Manish and other members.

Film producer Anu Ranjan, and actresses Akansha and Anushka Ranjan's mother, also shared a photo from last night's celebrations and captioned it as "So much love warmth". The photo seems to be a selfie being clicked by Aishwarya. It also features her mother Brinda, and in the background, we can see Abhishek smiling for the camera.

Soon after the photo was posted, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "It's a relief...may both of them always be together." Another thanked Anu for "busting the myth" about Abhishek and Aishwarya's troubled relationship. A third user wrote, "Finally all the perception of social media ..... thank God they r Still."

Abhishek Bachchan didn't miss his daughter Aaradhya's 13th birthday

It was believed that Abhishek skipped his daughter's special birthday after Aishwarya shared a photo from the party sans the I Want To Talk actor. However, the birthday party organisers seemingly offered clarification by sharing two videos on their social media handle that confirm Abhishek was indeed present at the bash. To promote their brand, the organisers shared two videos in which Abhishek and Aishwarya are thanking them for organising a memorable party for their daughter Aaradhya. While thanking them, the couple revealed that the event planners have been arranging Aaradhya’s birthday for 13 years. However, in both videos they are separately posing with the organisers, still leaving room for divorce speculation.