Published 11:05 IST, July 14th 2024

Aishwarya Rai Gets Emotional As She Hugs Pregnant Deepika At Anant-Radhika's Wedding | Viral Video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone's reunion remined the fans of the time they bonded at Isha Ambani;s pre-wedding festivities in 2018.