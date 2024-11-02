Published 11:58 IST, November 2nd 2024
Aishwarya Rai Birthday: No Wishes From Bachchan Family, Bollywood Biggies
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 51st birthday on November 1, and while her fans flooded social media with warm wishes, there was a noticeable absence of greetings from Bollywood’s A-listers and Bachchan family members, including her husband Abhishek.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan Perform Diwali Puja With Abhishek, Aishwarya And Aaradhya | Image: Instagram
