Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Ajay Devgn Is Real Singham, Says R Madhavan As He Credits Him For Giving Up Meatier Role In Shaitaan

When asked if Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan thought about swapping their roles in Shaitaan, Devgn said he wasn't keen to play the negative role.

Republic Entertainment Desk
R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn
R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika, will debut in theatres on March 8. Ahead of the release, the trailer launch of the film took place in Mumbai on Thursday, February 22. During the event, Madhavan heaped praises on the Bholaa star for his generosity. He even referred to him as 'sherdil' (braveheart) and 'Singham' of the industry. 

R Madhavan heaps praise on Ajay Devgn

As per PTI, when asked if Devgn and Madhavan thought about swapping their roles in Shaitaan, Devgn said he wasn't keen to play the negative role as he connected the most with the emotions of a helpless father in the movie.

 

"When we started shooting, the first thing Maddy (Madhavan) told me was - 'Why aren't you doing this role, why have you given it to me?'. I told him, 'I really feel for the character of the father, so I will not be able to do justice to the other character. It's a stronger character though," the actor said.

Madhavan called Devgn a 'sherdil' (braveheart) and 'Singham' of the industry for being kind enough to pass on the meaty role in Shaitaan. "I can really hope and pray that I could do justice to the kindness that has been shown to me by Ajay sir and his team, I'm very thankful," he said.

More about Shaitaan

Shaitaan is produced by Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios, respectively. 

It is also produced by Jio Studios. Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed that the team already has plans to make the second part of Shaitaan. The film will be released in theatres on March 8.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 15:51 IST

