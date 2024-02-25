English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

Ajay Devgn-Kajol Celebrate Their 25th Wedding Anniversary In Each Others Arms

After dating for several years, Kajol and Ajay Devgn tied the knot in 1999 in a Marathi style.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajay Devgn, Kajol
Ajay Devgn with Kajol | Image:Ajay Devgn, Kajol
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kajol and Ajay Devgn are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary today, February 24, and to mark the special day, the couple treated their fans with their adorable photos. She also penned a sweet thank you note to their loved ones and fans.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrate 25th wedding anniversary like this

The couple on their respective Instagram handle shared a similar set of photos with a thank you note. In the images, the couple can be seen posing closely for the camera with big smiles on their faces. Kajol can be seen in a green top featuring a plunging neckline paired with black pants. Ajay, on the other hand, shows off his salt-pepper look in a black T-shirt paired with jeans.

Sharing the photos, Kajol wrote, "Thank u so much for all your good wishes and love".

Friends and family wishes Ajay Devgn and Kajol on their anniversary

Soon after they dropped the post, their friend flooded the comment section. Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, "love and happiness to both of you". Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji wrote, "Happy anniversary". Director Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, "Happy Happy anniversary to the both of you." Their nephew Danish Devgn dropped heart emoticons.

Nysa Devgn wishes parents Ajay and Kajol on their anniversary

Kajol also shared daughter Nysa's adorable wishes on her Instagram Stories. The first post features a throwback photo of the couple and wrote, "Love you... result! 25 years happy anniversary."

In the second post, she re-shared Kajol's post and wrote, "May this be the year you stop gatekeeping the secret to still looking 35." Sharing the post with heart, Kajol replied, "Just bless ur genes baby."

After dating for several years, the couple got married in 1999. They co-starred in several films such as  Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha and Hulchul, to name a few.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 22:56 IST

