×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 22:46 IST

Ajay Devgn Starrer Shaitaan Sequel To Be Announced Soon, Story Set In Maharashtra | REPORTS

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyptika headline the supernatural film Shaitaan. As per media reports, the makers of the movie will soon announce a sequel.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Shaitaan
Shaitaan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan has been declared a hit at the box office by trade analysts. After a three-week theatrical run, the supernatural movie based on the backdrop of India’s black magic has minted a total of more than ₹130 crores, as per Sacnilk. After a massive success, the Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan starrer is all set to get a sequel soon. Reports suggest that after the thunderous response to the first part, the Shaitaan makers will announce the second instalment of the film soon.  

Shaitaan 2 to go on floors soon, cast finalised? 

As per paparazzi Varinder Chawla, the supernatural movie Shaitaan is all set to return for a second part. The sequel comes after the first part of the movie has been declared a hit at the box office. A source close to the film’s production has informed that, “Shaitaan’s sequel will be announced in a few days. Ajay and Vikas are quite happy with the response it has got and have high expectations from the second part as well.” While not many details of the cast have been announced yet, it is said that R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj along with Ajay Devgn will reprise their roles from the first part. 

The source has also informed that the film’s plot will be based in Kokan city of Maharashtra which is known to be the centre of black magic. They added, “The story further will be based in Kokan, Maharashtra, which is popularly known as the black magic centre of the state. The narrative will develop around more complexities and energies of black magic.” Further spilling details on the plot, the insider informed, “It will not be about another family getting targeted but a different angle to black magic that the makers want to explore.” 

What did director Vikas Bahl say about Shaitaan sequel? 

The news about Shaitaan returning for part 2 has been in circulation for some time now. Some even argued that the ending of part 1 of the movie sets it up for another instalment of the supernatural thriller. Addressing the same at the film’s trailer launch, director Vikas Bahl teased, “40 din mein shoot hui hai (for firat part). Part 2 bhi hamaare dimaag mein taiyaar hai.” 

Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, and is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film was released on March 8, 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 22:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Wedding Confirmed

a few seconds ago
varun gandhi

Pilibhit LS seat

2 minutes ago
Anurag Thakur Slams Kejriwal For Not Quitting Delhi CM Post After His Arrest in Excise Policy Case

Anurag Thakur

3 minutes ago
AIFF

AIFF staffer harassment

5 minutes ago
Baltimore Key Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Collapse

5 minutes ago
congress

LS polls

6 minutes ago
Joe Biden, in his remarks following the bridge collapse, assured the public that it would be rebuilt using federal government funds.

Joe Biden on Bridge

7 minutes ago
Heeramandi

Heeramandi Release Date

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

14 minutes ago
Water Retention

Water Retention

15 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

govt employee suicide

20 minutes ago
Bhopal Shocker: Couple Assaults 87-Year-Old Grandmother With Stick, Disturbing Video Emerges

Bhopal

22 minutes ago
Disney

Disney, Florida resolve

23 minutes ago
2023 was second warmest year for India since 1901, says IMD

Heatwave

27 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Maharashtra LS Polls

28 minutes ago
Rumy Alqahtani

Who is Rumy Alqahtani?

29 minutes ago
Pets

Summer Pet Care

31 minutes ago
Farah Khan with her kids

Farah Khan On Pregnancy

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Joins BJP As Kejriwal Confined to Jail

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. Large Cache of Branded Goods Related to YSRCP Unearthed, EC Begins Probe

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  3. RJD Fields Bima Bharti From Purnea, Pappu Yadav's Fate Hangs in Balance

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. Congress Lodges Complaint Against TMC's Yusuf Pathan For MCC Violation

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  5. Investment Firm Owner In Thane Dupes Depositors Of Rs 44 lakh, Booked

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo