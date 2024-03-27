Ajay Devgn Starrer Shaitaan Sequel To Be Announced Soon, Story Set In Maharashtra | REPORTS

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan has been declared a hit at the box office by trade analysts. After a three-week theatrical run, the supernatural movie based on the backdrop of India’s black magic has minted a total of more than ₹130 crores, as per Sacnilk. After a massive success, the Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan starrer is all set to get a sequel soon. Reports suggest that after the thunderous response to the first part, the Shaitaan makers will announce the second instalment of the film soon.

Shaitaan 2 to go on floors soon, cast finalised?

As per paparazzi Varinder Chawla, the supernatural movie Shaitaan is all set to return for a second part. The sequel comes after the first part of the movie has been declared a hit at the box office. A source close to the film’s production has informed that, “Shaitaan’s sequel will be announced in a few days. Ajay and Vikas are quite happy with the response it has got and have high expectations from the second part as well.” While not many details of the cast have been announced yet, it is said that R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj along with Ajay Devgn will reprise their roles from the first part.

The source has also informed that the film’s plot will be based in Kokan city of Maharashtra which is known to be the centre of black magic. They added, “The story further will be based in Kokan, Maharashtra, which is popularly known as the black magic centre of the state. The narrative will develop around more complexities and energies of black magic.” Further spilling details on the plot, the insider informed, “It will not be about another family getting targeted but a different angle to black magic that the makers want to explore.”

What did director Vikas Bahl say about Shaitaan sequel?

The news about Shaitaan returning for part 2 has been in circulation for some time now. Some even argued that the ending of part 1 of the movie sets it up for another instalment of the supernatural thriller. Addressing the same at the film’s trailer launch, director Vikas Bahl teased, “40 din mein shoot hui hai (for firat part). Part 2 bhi hamaare dimaag mein taiyaar hai.”

Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, and is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film was released on March 8, 2024.