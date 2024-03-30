Advertisement

The trope of love triangles reached its peak during 90s Bollywood. Following the reigning trend of the times, Sanjay Leela Bhansali delivered one of the most evergreen hits of the decade at the time - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The film's leading face, Ajay Devgn, however, was not Bhansali's first choice to star opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Ajay Devgn was not the first choice for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam



For the unversed, Ajay Devgn essayed the role of Vanraj in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Before Ajay Devgn coming on board, the film had been offered to a few other reigning names at the time. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam had been initially conceptualised with either Aamir Khan or Sanjay Dutt. Both however, refused to be a part of the film.

It was then, that Ajay Devgn was brought on board. In hindsight, Ajay's restrained performance in the film, added a sense of gravitas to the context of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He and Aishwarya seamlessly essayed the role of a married couple, trapped in a loveless marriage.

What is Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam about?



Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a poignant take on the themes of unrequited love and sacrifice. The film follows Nandini's love story with Sameer, the former role having been essayed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While Sameer is her first true love, bowing down to familial pressure she gets married to Vanraj, essayed by Ajay Devgn. While Vanraj is heartbroken to find out about Nandini's ties with Sameer, he gives her the space and time, eventually deciding to take her back to Sameer.

The climax of the film makes for a heart wrenching surprise. Despite Nandini being set to reunite with Sameer, she makes her way back to Vanraj, out of respect and a painstakingly nurtured love. The film is available for streaming on Jio Cinema.