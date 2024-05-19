Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Wrap-Up Rajasthan Schedule Of Jolly LLB 3 | WATCH

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are all set to reprise their roles in the third instalment of their legal drama movie Jolly LLB. The actors essay the roles of lawyers in Jolly LLB 3, shooting for which is underway in Rajasthan’s Ajmer. The actors have now announced the wrap of the film’s first schedule.

Akshay Kumar announces the wrap of Jolly LLB 3

On May 19, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account to announce the wrap of one of the first schedules of Jolly LLB 3. The actor shared the announcement with a BTS video. The video suggests that the lead pair was shooting for an intense action sequence.

In the video, both Arshad and Akshay could be seen riding their bikes with bruises on their face. Their clothes could be seen covered in blood as they rode towards the camera. Sharing the vidoe, Akshay wrote in the caption, “And that’s a schedule wrap! As you can see both the Jollys had a jolly good time in Rajasthan.”

Akshay Kumar announces the third part of Jolly LLB 3

On May 2, Akshay Kumar announced that the third instalment of the film is now shooting. Taking to X, Akshay shared a clip where Arshad warns viewers to beware of "duplicate Jolly". In the next frame, Akshay introduces him as, "Jagdeesh Mishra, original Jolly (Lucknow Wale). The video concludes with Saurabh Shukla holding a small blackboard, "Jolly LLB 3 Shoot Begins". Sharing the video, he wrote, "Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with me. Jai Mahakaal". As per a report in Pinkvilla, the schedule of the film in Rajasthan was a month long.

Just like the two films Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017), the third part of the film will also be a comedy against the backdrop of the Indian Judiciary.