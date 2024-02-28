Akshay Kumar Calls Use Of VFX In Movies 'Shortcut': Don't Want To Cheat Audience

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known for his action-packed performances and is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Akshay has a long history of not taking the help of body doubles and doing real stunts on his own.

What did Akshay say about performing his own stunts?

In a recent event, Akshay shared his approach to performing high-risk stunts on set. He talked about his commitment to providing audiences with authentic experiences and said, "Our audience buys tickets and comes to watch us. They would like to see real things. I don’t want them to feel cheated."

Despite acknowledging the use of VFX and stunt doubles in certain sequences, Kumar expressed his preference for genuine action and willingness to personally face the challenges and dangers involved.

There’s no shortcut to hard work: Akshay Kumar

In the same interview, Akshay was heard saying, “There's nothing called shortcut in life, whether it's your body or whether it's your work. Hard work has to be there. Just like I would call a VFX a shortcut. Even taking some kind of steroids for your body, a shortcut. And that way, even in your work also, hard work is important. There's nothing called a shortcut. I would just want them to know that the best way in life is to go through hard work.”

"There's nothing called shortcut"

Furthermore, the actor addressed the risks associated with being an action hero and said, “Even if you are jumping off this stool, you should do all safety checks. You should know how to land. Similarly, it is important that whenever we do it, we ensure nothing goes wrong.”

What more do we know about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?

Other than Akshay, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Ronit Bose Roy among others. The movie will arrive in theatres on April 9 this year.