Trying To Create Controversies...: Akshay Kumar's Derogatory Remark At Sky Force Trailer Launch Leaves Netizens Unimpressed

Akshay Kumar has stoked controversy after his recent appearance at the Sky Force trailer launch. The actor, along with the other team members of the film, attended the event on January 5 in Mumbai. While addressing the media, Akshay nonchalantly used an abusive word which did not sit well with social media users.

Akshay Kumar's candid attitude after swearing at Sky Force trailer not appreciated by netizens

Akshay Kumar is known and loved for his candid flair and nonchalant attitude. The actor displayed the same during the Sky Force trailer launch. However, when he was interrupted, the actor casually let out a curse word, which was met by cheer and applause from the audience present. However, when the video made its way on social media, it left netizens divided.

While one section of social media hailed the actor for his unapologetic attitude and casual style, others slammed him for setting the wrong example. Taking to the comment section, users wrote, “Ye swag nhi kisi ki publicly beizati hai. He should be arrested." Another comment read, “Just trying to create controversies to get attention for his upcoming film ..but it won't work." A fan defended him by saying, “Yaha koi offence lene wali baat nahi, paji ka yahi style hai.”

Akshay Kumar talks about box office setbacks at Sky Force trailer launch

In a candid moment at the trailer launch event of his upcoming patriotic film Sky Force, Akshay Kumar addressed the media about the challenges he has faced at the box office in 2024. Despite experiencing setbacks with several of his recent films, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, and Khel Khel Mein, the actor remains undeterred, emphasizing his unshakable work ethic. He acknowledged that he has faced tough times before and knows how to bounce back.

