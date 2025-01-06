Published 22:35 IST, January 6th 2025
Trying To Create Controversies...: Akshay Kumar's Derogatory Remark At Sky Force Trailer Launch Leaves Netizens Unimpressed
Akshay Kumar stirred controversy by using an abusive word at the trailer launch of his film Sky Force in Mumbai on January 6. A video of the same is now viral.
Akshay Kumar has stoked controversy after his recent appearance at the Sky Force trailer launch. The actor, along with the other team members of the film, attended the event on January 5 in Mumbai. While addressing the media, Akshay nonchalantly used an abusive word which did not sit well with social media users.
Akshay Kumar's candid attitude after swearing at Sky Force trailer not appreciated by netizens
Akshay Kumar is known and loved for his candid flair and nonchalant attitude. The actor displayed the same during the Sky Force trailer launch. However, when he was interrupted, the actor casually let out a curse word, which was met by cheer and applause from the audience present. However, when the video made its way on social media, it left netizens divided.
While one section of social media hailed the actor for his unapologetic attitude and casual style, others slammed him for setting the wrong example. Taking to the comment section, users wrote, “Ye swag nhi kisi ki publicly beizati hai. He should be arrested." Another comment read, “Just trying to create controversies to get attention for his upcoming film ..but it won't work." A fan defended him by saying, “Yaha koi offence lene wali baat nahi, paji ka yahi style hai.”
Akshay Kumar talks about box office setbacks at Sky Force trailer launch
In a candid moment at the trailer launch event of his upcoming patriotic film Sky Force, Akshay Kumar addressed the media about the challenges he has faced at the box office in 2024. Despite experiencing setbacks with several of his recent films, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, and Khel Khel Mein, the actor remains undeterred, emphasizing his unshakable work ethic. He acknowledged that he has faced tough times before and knows how to bounce back.
"It hasn't happened for the first time, this has happened before as well... and the best part is to keep working hard... that's what I tell myself," said Akshay, reflecting on the fluctuations in his career. The actor expressed that despite advice from many to scale back and do fewer films or focus solely on mass entertainment, he wants to continue working at his own pace. “Many people tell me that I should do just 1 or 2 films in a year, but I feel that if I can work, then why not keep doing it.” he said.
