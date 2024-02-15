English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 09:11 IST

Akshay Kumar Feels 'Blessed' On Being A Part of BAPS Mandir Inauguration In Abu Dhabi

Akshay Kumar attended the inauguration ceremony of the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi. BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir is city's first Hindu temple.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar in Abu Dhabi
Akshay Kumar in Abu Dhabi | Image:X
Akshay Kumar attended the inauguration ceremony of the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi. BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Abu Dhabi is city's first Hindu temple and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 during his visit to the UAE. The temple will be open to public from March 1 onwards. After attending the auspicious ceremony, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle to express his joy on being a part of the ceremony.

Akshay Kumar shares his experience on attending BAPS Mandir

Akshay Kumar recently took to his social media handle to open up about his experience after attending BAPS Mandir inauguration ceremony. Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote, "Blessed to be a part of the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan temple at Abu Dhabi. What a historic moment." In the picture, Akshay Kumar's reflection can be seen in the window while taking a glance at the BAPS Mandir.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar was seen arriving at Abu Dhabi BAPS Mandir and a video of the same has gone viral on social media. Take a look.

About BAPS Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu stone temple, describing it as a symbol of the shared heritage of humanity and thanking the UAE for scripting a new golden chapter of human history.

Speaking at the inauguration of the temple built by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), the Prime Minister profusely thanked the President of UAE, Sheikh Mohammad Zayed Al Nahyan, for making the grand temple in Abu Dhabi a reality and said he has not only won the hearts of Indians living in the Gulf nation but also of 140 crore Indians.

“I hope that the BAPS Mandir will become a symbol of communal harmony and global unity for the whole world,” Modi said, addressing a gathering that included UAE Tolerance Minister Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and spiritual leaders from all faiths.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published February 15th, 2024 at 08:14 IST

