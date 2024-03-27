Advertisement

After a seven-year hiatus, Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to return to Bollywood with director Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. The film's trailer, which was released on Tuesday, showed Prithviraj in the role of a ruthless villain in the action thriller. While the actor is actively promoting Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, his film Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) will premiere on March 28. As this is one of Prithviraj's most ambitious projects, Akshay Kumar lauded him for his dedication towards his craft.

Akshay Kumar lauds Prithviraj Sukumaran

At the trailer launch of Bade Miyan Chota Miyan, Akshay Kumar was left speechless upon learning that Prithviraj had dedicated more than a decade to Aadujeevitham. Akshay expressed his admiration towards Prithviraj and said, "He has more dialogues than us in the movie! But it has been so much fun working with him. I’ve learnt so much about acting from him." "Just because I’ve been in more films than you doesn’t mean that I’m better! You’re a much better actor," Akshay further added.

Akshay further praised the trailer of Aadujeevitham and said, "He showed me the trailer and usually I do not go for movie screenings but I’ve asked him to call me for the screening. I will go for it because it looks so interesting. All of you must watch it."

Obstacles in The Goat Life shooting

When the team of The Goat Life started shooting, the pandemic broke out. Due to pandemic restrictions, the crew was stranded in the Jordan desert for 70 days from March to May 2020. "We had to suspend shooting for almost two years. Then we got back to finish the shoot. We went back to Algeria and Jordan, and then to Kerala. I guess that is the story that this film had to live through. This film had to be made," Prithviraj told PTI. Produced by Visual Romance, The Goat Life also features Amala Paul, K.R. Gokul, as well as Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.