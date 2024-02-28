Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 21:54 IST

Akshay Kumar Meets Kids Of Udaipur's Kherwara Hostel, Donates ₹1 Crore For Their Facility Expansion

Amid the shooting of Khel Khel Mein in Udaipur, Akshay Kumar found time to meet the kids of Kherwara Hostel and even extended them financial aid.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar in Udaipur
Akshay Kumar in Udaipur | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has made a generous contribution of ₹1 crore to a hostel located in Khokhadara village, managed by Rajasthan Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad in Kherwada block of Udaipur district, Rajasthan. This philanthropic gesture aims to support the welfare and education of tribal children in the region.

What more do we know about Akshay Kumar’s recent visit to Udaipur?

The hostel, known as 'Hariom Hostel' in honour of Akshay's father, provides a nurturing environment for tribal children to pursue their education and aspirations. During his visit to Udaipur for a film shoot, Akshay Kumar announced his decision to support this cause and visited the hostel to interact with the children.

 

Akshay Kumar's unexpected visit brought joy to the children and staff. Laluram, the state convenor of Janjati Suraksha Manch of Rajasthan Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad, shared details of the actor's spontaneous engagement with the children. He also included participating in activities and joining morning prayers as per The Mooknayak.

Expressing his commitment to education in the region, Akshay reportedly pledged a significant amount for the construction of a girls' hostel at Hariom Ashram during his stay.

This act of generosity is part of Akshay Kumar's ongoing support for initiatives by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad, as highlighted by Laluram. It follows in the footsteps of another Bollywood legend, Dharmendra, who contributed to the construction of educational facilities in rural areas during his career.

 

 

Why is Akshay Kumar in Udaipur right now?

He is currently shooting for his upcoming film Khel Khel Mein opposite which is reportedly being directed by Mudassar Aziz. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Ammy Virk. An official announcement of anything around this movie is awaited.

Akshay will soon be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which is set to release in Eid 2024 this year.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 21:54 IST

