Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar Among Early Voters In Mumbai

The fifth phase of the General Elections 2024 commenced today. Maharashtra, among eight other states will poll for 49 constituencies. The voting began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and Mr and Mrs Mahi co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were among the early voters.

Akshay Kumar one of the celebs to cast his vote, urges people to participate in the festival of democracy

On May 20, Akshay Kumar was among the first celebrity to cast his vote. He arrived at the polling booth in a green shirt and blue pants. At the polling booth, he opined that more people would come to vote this time as he saw people in large numbers early in the morning. Talking to ANI, he said, “I think this time more people will come to cast their vote. I came early at 7 am and the polling booth was open. I saw almost 500-600 people were in attendance.”

Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/MfIfFsxUn0#AkshayKumar #LokSabhaElections #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/bisRLzbaDM — ANI Digital (@ani_digital)

After casting his vote, the Bhool Bhualiyaa actor said, “I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter turnout will be good.”

Farhan Akhtar-Zoya Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor step out to vote

Shahid Kapoor's Instagram story | Image: Instagram

#WATCH | Actor Sanya Malhotra shows the indelible ink mark on her finger after casting her vote at a polling booth in Mumbai.#LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/ajbM69mtqJ — ANI (@ANI)

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Farhan Akhtar and Director Zoya Akhtar show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in Mumbai.#LokSabhaElections pic.twitter.com/ESpxvZNuGN — ANI (@ANI)

Soon after Akshay Kumar, Akhtar siblings Zoya and Farhan were also spotted at the polling booth. The filmmakers were accompanied by their mother Honey Irani and they flaunted their inked fingers to the shutterbugs. Additionally, Dangal fame Sanya Malhotra also stepped out to cast her vote. Shahid Kapoor also took to her Instagram stories to flaunt his inked finger and wrote in the caption, “Cast your vote, every vote matters.”

Mr and Mrs Mahi co-stars Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao cast their vote

Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her film Mr and Mrs Mahi, also stepped out to cast her vote early in the day. The actress donned a pink Anarkali suit and teamed it with statement accessories to participate in the festival of democracy. After casting her vote, the actress urged the citizens to come out and exercise their voting rights.

#WATCH | Bollywood Actress Janhvi Kapoor casts her vote at a polling station in Mumbai for #LokSabhaElections2024



"Please come out and vote, " she says pic.twitter.com/5Ki6JH30Et — ANI (@ANI)

Her co-star from the sports drama Rajkummar Rao also voted. He told ANI, “After casting his vote, Actor Rajkummar Rao says, "It is a big responsibility towards our country, we should vote. Through us, if people can get influenced then of course that's the biggest thing that we can do to make people aware of the importance of voting. So I'm very happy that the Election Commission chose me to be the national icon and I appeal to all to please come out and cast your vote... We all want our nation to grow, to shine. It's already shining. I'm sure it's going to shine even more.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: After casting his vote, Actor Rajkummar Rao says, "It is a big responsibility towards our country, we should vote. Through us, if people can get influenced then of course that's the biggest thing that we can do to make people aware of the importance of voting. So… https://t.co/Tqny3HoyUZ pic.twitter.com/hFtLu96I6Z — ANI (@ANI)

Elections in 6 Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai are underway for Phase 5. The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central.The other constituencies of Maharashtra that are a part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases running from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.