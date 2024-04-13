×

Updated March 4th, 2022 at 22:55 IST

Akshay Kumar reacts to 'heartbreaking' news of Australian cricketer Shane Warne's demise

Akshay Kumar condoled the death of legendary Australian leg spinner, Shane Warne who passed away on Friday, due to a suspected heart attack at the age of 52.

Reported by: Fengyen Chiu
Legendary Australian leg spinner, Shane Warne passed away on Friday at the age of 52. The cricketer reportedly died of a suspected cardiac arrest while in Thailand. His death was confirmed by his management who shared that he was found unresponsive in his villa. Cricket enthusiasts and fans across the world were shocked at the sudden demise of Warne. Several prominent figures from the cricket and entertainment industry paid their tributes to the late cricketer. Actor Akshay Kumar also took to his Twitter and wrote that he was 'speechless' over Shane Warne's death.

Akshay Kumar condoles Shane Warne's death 

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle and condoled the death of the late cricketer Shane Warne. Kumar wrote that he was speechless after knowing about Warne's death. He wrote, "Speechless to know about #ShaneWarne’s untimely passing. You could not have loved the game of cricket without being in complete awe of the man. This is so heartbreaking. Om Shanti."

 Ajay Devgn also took to his Twitter and wrote, "Still trying to grapple with the news of Shane Warne’s sudden demise. RIP ShaneYour legacy is etched in the hearts of cricket lovers all over the world." Sunny Deol wrote, "Cricket lost a gem today. Rest in peace, legend Shane Warne. Gone too soon, prayers." Other Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh,  Diana Penty, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and more mourned the demise of Australian cricketer Shane Warne. 

Several cricketers including the likes of Sir Vivian Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Harsha Bhogle, David Warner, Virat Kohli and many more paid their tributes. Tendulkar wrote, "Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!"

Shane Warne's management confirmed his death via a statement that read,

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course." 

Image: Instagram/@Shanewarne23/@akshaykumar

Published March 4th, 2022 at 22:55 IST

