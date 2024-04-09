×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

Akshay Kumar Reveals He Is The Writer Of Some Of His Comic Dialogues: Koi Writer Likh Hi Nahi Sakta

Akshay Kumar revealed the names of three people who saw a comic actor in him. If it wasn't for them, the actor would have continued to do just action films.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Akshay Kumar, who is known for his amazing sense of humour, recently revealed that some of his iconic comic dialogues from several of his films are written by himself. Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his action drama Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, said it was three people who saw the comic side of him, if it wasn't for them he would never have tapped the comic genre. Akshay had begun his acting career with action films.

Akshay Kumar says he writes his own dialogues

In a recent interview with a YouTuber, Akshay Kumar talked about his several comic characters. He revealed that all of them had one similar thread and he likes to add more to them.

He said, "If you see even De Dana Dhan, Bhaagam Bhaag, Wicked Sunny (Mujhse Shaadi Karoge), Raju or Hera Pheri, they are of the same genre, but someone is nice, someone is poor, someone is mediocre, but their thinking is the same. In life also, mujhe masti bohot soojhti hai (I think of funny things). I would think of something completely out of the box."

He added, "Lot of dialogues, jo aap filmon mein dekhte ho, wo likhe hue nahi hai, wo mere andar se nikle hue hote hai aur you can figure it out ki ye koi writer likh hi nahi sakta (Many dialogues that you see are not written in the script. I make them up and you can figure it out that no writer can write these dialogues)."

Akshay Kumar reveals names of people who saw a comic actor in  him

Akshay Kumar, originally named Rajiv Bhatia, began his career with action-packed films Saugandh, Khladi, Mohra, Khiladio Ka Khiladi among others. However, it was after he proved his comedy prowess in films like Hera Pheri, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Bhagam Bhag and Welcome among others that he was accepted as a comedy actor as well.

Akshay Kumar gave all the credit to three people Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi and Neeraj Vohra for making him a comic actor.

He said, "Comedy is a very inbuilt thing, that somebody has to tap in. Like, if someone could tap it in me, it was Priyadarshan sahab and two more people – Rajkumar Santoshi and there was a boy who was a writer Neeraj Vohra. These three people made me feel that I can do this as well. Otherwise I started my career with action films and I wouldn’t have known about any other genre. I would have continued doing action."

Akshay Kumar, who in the last few years has done several biopics, is set to make a comeback in an action-packed film with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film, also starring Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles, is all set to hit the theatres on Apri 10. 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

