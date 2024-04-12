×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

Akshay Kumar Reveals He Worked With A Travel Agency, Earned ₹150-200 As First Salary

Akshay Kumar, in a new interview, has opened up about his first earnings and his first job ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's release on April 11.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Akshay Kumar starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hit the big screens today, coinciding with the Eid holiday. The film has opened to a positive response from the audience. As the film hits theatres, the actor, in an interview, recalled his first income and how he kickstarted his career. 

Akshay Kumar recalls his first job working in a travel agency 

Akshay Kumar, in an interview with Curly Tales, recalled his first job and how much he earned at it. He recalled his first job was in 1984 as an errand boy for a travel agency in then Calcutta. The Khiladi actor was only about 15 years old at the time. He also remembered travelling to places like Dhaka and Bangkok for better opportunities. 

A file photo of Akshay Kumar | Image: Instagram 

Akshay told the publication, “I received my first earning/pay cheque when I was working with a travel agency in Calcutta.” He added that he worked as an errand boy. The Action Replayy star continued, “My salary there was somewhere between Rs 150 to Rs 200. It was somewhere in 1984, and I might be around 15-16 years old.”

Akshay Kumar on why started working young 

In the same course of conversation, Akshay was asked the reason why he started working at a young age. The actor responded, “When a person is not educated, he will of course strive and do something. This was the only job that I got.” He recalled selling artificial jewellery. The actor said, “After that, I went to Dhaka, there was a hotel there. Then I went to Bangkok, then Delhi. I worked in Delhi. I used to sell artificial jewellery in Delhi.” 

A file photo of Akshay Kumar | Image: Instagram 

Akshay Kumar added that he purchased the fake jewellery in Delhi and sold it in Bombay. He shared, “I used to purchase jewellery in Delhi and sell it here in Bombay. If I got the jewellery for Rs 20,000, I used to sell for Rs 24,000.”

Published April 11th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

