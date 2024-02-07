Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

Akshay Kumar's Next With Priyadarshan To Be A Comic-fantasy Entertainer, Director Shares Details

After fourteen years, Priyadarshan will be working with Akshay Kumar again. He confirmed the collaboration in a recent interview.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan
Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan | Image:X
Akshay Kumar is constantly changing up his persona and genres to amuse his audience throughout the year. Currently gearing up for the release of Chote Miyan Bade Miyan with Tiger Shroff, the actor has signed his next with his long-time collaborator Priyadarshan. The director confirmed the news in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama. 

Priyadarshan teases next project with Akshay Kumar

After a span of fourteen years, Priyadarshan will be working with Akshay Kumar again. Confirming their collaboration, the filmmaker said, “It’s been a while since Akshay and I worked together. The last film we did together was Khatta Meetha in 2010. There were several projects we discussed after that, but nothing concrete happened until now.”

 

Giving a hint about the genre of his next, Priyadarshan added that as nothing else worked for him he will probably go back to his roots of making comedy films. He stated, “It will be in the comic fantasy genre. Somehow, Hindi audiences don’t like me to do serious films. Whenever I tried, as in Tezz, Khatta Meetha, or Rangrezz it didn’t click. So, comedy it is. Akshay and I hope to recreate the mirthful magic of Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiya.”

What’s next for Akshay Kumar? 

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role, while also starring actors Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts. 

 

A few days ago, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which is perfectly packed with entertainment, thrill, and of course lots of high-octane action. It speaks volumes about the film, but a lot more is yet to come as the film is packed with powerful scenes, peppy songs, great landscapes, and much more.

 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 13:49 IST

