Though the occasion of Eid was supposed to mark a momentous occasion for Akshay Kumar owing to the release of his big banner action bonanza, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film however, despite its scale, budget and promotions, has had a rather underwhelming start at the box office which does not appear to be picking up pace. This seems to have made Akshay Kumar's future projects and their potential success rate, the topic of internet conjecture.

Sky Force director Sandeep Kewlani hits back at troll



Akshay Kumar is gearing up for yet another patriotic action drama, Sky Force, currently slated for an early October release around the occasion of Dussera. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's disappointing box office numbers, has made Sky Force the subject of internet trolling. One such speculative comment, predicted how the film was sure to fail at the box office upon its release. The X user also taunted fans of Akshay Kumar to save his post as a reminder for when his prediction comes true.

Sandeep Kewlani, director of Sky Force, has now hit back at the comment, with a smooth reply. His response simply asked the X user to not delete his post, followed by a heart eyes emoticon. The director indirectly expressed his faith in Sky Force, also wanting to save the post for future reference in the hopes of the film opening big at the box office. Sky Force will tell the untold true story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. With Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film will also be starring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Sandeep Kewlani is co-directing the project in collaboration with Abhishek Kapur. The film will notably also mark the acting debut of Veer Pahariya. Sky Force, is reportedly set to hit theatres on October 2.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office report

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has reportedly been mounted on a massive budget of ₹350 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer has minted all of ₹16.35 crores thus far at the domestic box office. Its international collections stand at ₹27.65 crores. The numbers are particularly dismal, considering the film's scale, coupled with the fact that the film was a holiday release.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is still running in theatres.