×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

Akshay Kumar's Sky Force Director Hits Back At Troll Attacking Bade Miyan Chote Miyan BO Numbers

Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to make an impact at the box office. This has led to netizens trolling Akshay's future projects.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sandeep Kewlani, Akshay Kumar
Sandeep Kewlani, Akshay Kumar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Though the occasion of Eid was supposed to mark a momentous occasion for Akshay Kumar owing to the release of his big banner action bonanza, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film however, despite its scale, budget and promotions, has had a rather underwhelming start at the box office which does not appear to be picking up pace. This seems to have made Akshay Kumar's future projects and their potential success rate, the topic of internet conjecture.

Advertisement

Sky Force director Sandeep Kewlani hits back at troll


Akshay Kumar is gearing up for yet another patriotic action drama, Sky Force, currently slated for an early October release around the occasion of Dussera. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's disappointing box office numbers, has made Sky Force the subject of internet trolling. One such speculative comment, predicted how the film was sure to fail at the box office upon its release. The X user also taunted fans of Akshay Kumar to save his post as a reminder for when his prediction comes true.

Advertisement

Sandeep Kewlani, director of Sky Force, has now hit back at the comment, with a smooth reply. His response simply asked the X user to not delete his post, followed by a heart eyes emoticon. The director indirectly expressed his faith in Sky Force, also wanting to save the post for future reference in the hopes of the film opening big at the box office. Sky Force will tell the untold true story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. With Akshay Kumar in the lead, the film will also be starring Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur. Sandeep Kewlani is co-directing the project in collaboration with Abhishek Kapur. The film will notably also mark the acting debut of Veer Pahariya. Sky Force, is reportedly set to hit theatres on October 2.

Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office report

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has reportedly been mounted on a massive budget of ₹350 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer has minted all of ₹16.35 crores thus far at the domestic box office. Its international collections stand at ₹27.65 crores. The numbers are particularly dismal, considering the film's scale, coupled with the fact that the film was a holiday release.

Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is still running in theatres.

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

a few seconds ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

a minute ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

a minute ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

a minute ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

4 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

4 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

4 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

5 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

5 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

5 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

6 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

10 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

10 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

11 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

12 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

15 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo