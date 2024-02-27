Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Akshay Kumar Starrer Crack Not Shelved After All These Years? Director Neeraj Pandey Answers

In 2016, the Baby and Special 26 actor-director duo had announced a psychological drama Crack, but it was said to be shelved.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Neeraj Pandey who has directed actor Akshay Kumar in films like Baby and Special 26 had also announced a psychological thriller Crack. However, due to issues in the film's script, it was speculated that the film had been shelved. However, in his recent interview, the director shared an update about the film.

Neeraj Pandey On Crack

In an interview with Pinkvilla, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey was asked if he had any plans to reunite with Akshay Kumar, the filmmaker said, "There’s nothing at the moment, but why not? If there is something and when the right time comes, we would work together."

When further asked about his plans to revisit Crack with another actor. Neeraj Pandey was quick to respond to it. He said, "“If Crack gets made, it will be with Akshay only and no one else."

Published February 26th, 2024 at 23:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

