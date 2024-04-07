Updated April 7th, 2024 at 22:02 IST
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Alaya F, Manushi Chillar Arrive For BMCM Director's Iftar Party
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director hosted an Iftar party at his residence for the team of the movie. The film features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead.
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the big screens on April 10, coinciding with the Eid holiday. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Manushi Chillar and Alaya F in pivotal roles. Ahead of the film’s release, the director hosted an Iftar party at his residence for the cast and team members of the action flick.
Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Manushi Chillar, Alaya F arrive at Ali Abbas’ Iftar part
On April 7, the director of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan - Ali Abbas Zafar hosted an Iftar party at his residence. The party was attended by the team members of the upcoming movie. Newlywed Jackky Bhagnani, who is the film’s producer, also arrived at the party with his wife Rakul Preet Singh.
Rakul Preet Singh donned a green-coloured suit teamed with minimal accessories. Jackky, on the other hand, showed up in a lime-green kurta and flared pants. Alaya F arrived in a red-coloured sharara set. She paired a sleeveless printed kurta with a solid sharara. Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chillar also arrived at the party in a sharara set. She donned a sleeveless printed kurta paired with matching sharara pants. The lead actors of the movie Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff arrived dressed in white outfits.
What do we know about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?
The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai fame, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, and promises a cinematic spectacle that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran serves as an antagonist in the film. From heart-stopping action sequences to gripping suspense and high-octane thrills, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan guarantees an unforgettable movie experience that will keep you hooked from start to finish.
Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is set to debut in theatres on April 10.
(With inputs from IANS)
Published April 7th, 2024 at 22:02 IST
