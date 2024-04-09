×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Akshay-Tiger’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan Release Delayed By A Day

After Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan adopted a strategy of paid preview.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Maidaan Vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Maidaan Vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan | Image:youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are busy promoting their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actors along with their leading ladies - Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F - are in Abu Dhabi where they met Sheikh Nahyan on Iftari. On their way back, they shared a joint post announcing that the film had been postponed owing to new Eid dates. Earlier, the film was supposed to clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan on April 10. However, now Maidaan has also announced the new release date.

(A still from the trailer | Image: Instagram)

When will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release?

Taking to their Instagram handle, Akshay and Tiger shared a joint post that shows them in a luxurious car, dressed in Pathani suits. Akshay can be heard saying, "Main aur Tiger is waqt Abu Dhabi mein hain. Hum log yahan apni film ke promotions ke liye aaye huye hain. Toh yahan humein Sheikh Nahyan ke yahan se invitation aaya tha iftar ke liye toh hum unse milne bhi gaye the. Bohot maja aaya, bohot acha laga."

He then adds that at the Iftari he got to know that UAE has declared Eid on April 10, which means in India, the festival will be celebrated on April 10. Tiger chimes in, "And as we always said, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be released on Eid. Keeping our promise, we'll meet you all in theaters on April 11." The actors conclude, "From Bade and Chote Miyan, we wish you and your families an advance, Eid Mubarak."

Advertisement

Like Maidaan, the actioner will release on April 11.

Advertisement

What did Janhvi Kapoor post about Maidaan?

On Monday, April 10, Janhvi Kapoor whose dad and producer Boney Kapoor is backing the film, took to her Instagram stories to share a poster of the film with the information that the film's paid previews will start on Wednesday, April 10 from 6 pm onwards.

Advertisement
(A screengrab from the post | Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

The sports drama went on floors in August 2019 but experienced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Cyclone Nisarga. The film after all the delay was scheduled to release on June 3, 2022, but was once again delayed due to impending post-production works. Later, it was scheduled to release on June 23, 2023. However, it was postponed once again. After almost five years, the makers finally decided to release the film on April 10, on the occasion of Eid, but the film has been now pushed to April 11.

 

Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to follow the strategy of paid previews

As the films were supposed to release on April 10, now with Eid dated shifted to April 11, both films adopted a similar strategy of paid previews. It will start from 6 PM onwards, followed by an official theatrical release across the world on April 11.

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bengali New Year Feast

Poila Boishakh Feast

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a minute ago
Google

Google's Hubspot deal

2 minutes ago
Delhi Crime

Delhi Murder

13 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

CSK's newest Thala

16 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Trump Abortion Ban

16 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

19 minutes ago
TikTok

Bytedance divestment

20 minutes ago
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday

India News LIVE Updates

22 minutes ago
Samsung

Biden's grant to Samsung

29 minutes ago
Novak Djokovic

Djokovic eclipses Federer

31 minutes ago
Om Bheem Bush

Om Bheem Bush OTT Date

32 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Arsenal Preview

34 minutes ago
Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton docked 2 points

36 minutes ago
FIFA World Cup trophy

FIFA to consider changes

38 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola

Madrid vs City Preview

41 minutes ago
Ranjeet

Ranjeet's Take On Content

an hour ago
Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni

Jadeja trolls crowd

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Dhoni's deafening appearance forced Russell to close his ears

    Sports 5 hours ago

  3. Have Temple at my House: Tejashwi Yadav Over PM's 'Anti-Sanatan' Remark

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  4. The Inside Story on Why S Jaishankar Joined the BJP | Exclusive

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. Rohini Khadse Says She Has No Plans to Follow Her Father and Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo