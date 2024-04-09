Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are busy promoting their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actors along with their leading ladies - Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F - are in Abu Dhabi where they met Sheikh Nahyan on Iftari. On their way back, they shared a joint post announcing that the film had been postponed owing to new Eid dates. Earlier, the film was supposed to clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan on April 10. However, now Maidaan has also announced the new release date.

(A still from the trailer | Image: Instagram)

When will Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release?

Taking to their Instagram handle, Akshay and Tiger shared a joint post that shows them in a luxurious car, dressed in Pathani suits. Akshay can be heard saying, "Main aur Tiger is waqt Abu Dhabi mein hain. Hum log yahan apni film ke promotions ke liye aaye huye hain. Toh yahan humein Sheikh Nahyan ke yahan se invitation aaya tha iftar ke liye toh hum unse milne bhi gaye the. Bohot maja aaya, bohot acha laga."

He then adds that at the Iftari he got to know that UAE has declared Eid on April 10, which means in India, the festival will be celebrated on April 10. Tiger chimes in, "And as we always said, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be released on Eid. Keeping our promise, we'll meet you all in theaters on April 11." The actors conclude, "From Bade and Chote Miyan, we wish you and your families an advance, Eid Mubarak."

Like Maidaan, the actioner will release on April 11.

What did Janhvi Kapoor post about Maidaan?

On Monday, April 10, Janhvi Kapoor whose dad and producer Boney Kapoor is backing the film, took to her Instagram stories to share a poster of the film with the information that the film's paid previews will start on Wednesday, April 10 from 6 pm onwards.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

The sports drama went on floors in August 2019 but experienced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Cyclone Nisarga. The film after all the delay was scheduled to release on June 3, 2022, but was once again delayed due to impending post-production works. Later, it was scheduled to release on June 23, 2023. However, it was postponed once again. After almost five years, the makers finally decided to release the film on April 10, on the occasion of Eid, but the film has been now pushed to April 11.

Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to follow the strategy of paid previews

As the films were supposed to release on April 10, now with Eid dated shifted to April 11, both films adopted a similar strategy of paid previews. It will start from 6 PM onwards, followed by an official theatrical release across the world on April 11.