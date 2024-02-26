Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

It's controversial/ Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff In Lucknow: Stampede-like Situation Occurs At Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Event

Videos of fans being lathi-charged by police at Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan event in Lucknow are going viral.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff arrived in Lucknow on February 26 to promote their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, the event didn't go as it was planned as fans over-crowded the venue which led to a stampede-like situation at the place. Even videos of police lathi charging the fans present at the venue are going viral on social media. 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the theatres on April 9.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 19:47 IST

