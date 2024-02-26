Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff arrived in Lucknow on February 26 to promote their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. However, the event didn't go as it was planned as fans over-crowded the venue which led to a stampede-like situation at the place. Even videos of police lathi charging the fans present at the venue are going viral on social media.

Stampede like situation at the event of actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who reached the capital Lucknow for the promotion of the film Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan, the police lathicharged the public.pic.twitter.com/FMiwzYQiO0 — زماں (@Delhiite_) February 26, 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to hit the theatres on April 9.