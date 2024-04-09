×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 17:20 IST

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Seek Blessings At BAPS Hindu Mandir In Abu Dhabi Ahead Of BMCM Release

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, April 9. The duo did this pilgrimage 2 days ahead of their film release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff at BAPS Hindu MandirAkshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff at BAPS Hindu Mandir
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff at BAPS Hindu Mandir | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to make its theatrical debut on April 11. Ahead of its release, the duo reached Abu Dhabi to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir. Akshay shared the video of their pilgrimage on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 9. 

Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff at BAPS Hindu Mandir

In the shared video, Akshay can be seen dressed in a white-printed kurta and black pyjama. Tiger, on the other hand, opted out for a light green shirt kurta with with white pyjama. The duo seemed busy in conversation with the priest of the temple as they made their way to the premise of the holy place. 

In the caption, the Rustom star wrote, “Got the opportunity to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, it was an absolutely divine experience. और हाँ, नवरात्रि, गुड़ी पड़वा और उगादि की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ. (Best wishes for Navratri, Gudi Padva and Ugadi). May these auspicious occasions bring joy, prosperity, and new beginnings to you and your loved ones!” 

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release delay

The film was announced to be released in thetres on April 10. However, due to unknown reason it was later postponed for a day to April 11. Akshay took to social media to make the announcement and said in the clip, “UAE has declared that Eid is on April 10, which means it will be celebrated on April 11 in India.”

Tiger joined it, “We had promised that the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will release on Eid. We are keeping our promise and will meet you in the cinema halls on April 11.”

 

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar. 

(with inputs from IANS)

Published April 9th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

Whatsapp logo