Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is all set to make its theatrical debut on April 11. Ahead of its release, the duo reached Abu Dhabi to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir. Akshay shared the video of their pilgrimage on his Instagram handle on Tuesday, April 9.

In the shared video, Akshay can be seen dressed in a white-printed kurta and black pyjama. Tiger, on the other hand, opted out for a light green shirt kurta with with white pyjama. The duo seemed busy in conversation with the priest of the temple as they made their way to the premise of the holy place.

In the caption, the Rustom star wrote, “Got the opportunity to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, it was an absolutely divine experience. और हाँ, नवरात्रि, गुड़ी पड़वा और उगादि की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ. (Best wishes for Navratri, Gudi Padva and Ugadi). May these auspicious occasions bring joy, prosperity, and new beginnings to you and your loved ones!”

Advertisement

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release delay

The film was announced to be released in thetres on April 10. However, due to unknown reason it was later postponed for a day to April 11. Akshay took to social media to make the announcement and said in the clip, “UAE has declared that Eid is on April 10, which means it will be celebrated on April 11 in India.”

Advertisement

Tiger joined it, “We had promised that the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will release on Eid. We are keeping our promise and will meet you in the cinema halls on April 11.”

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)