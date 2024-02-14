Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff Share Quirky Valentine's Day Wish From Sets Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are all set to headline the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film will hit the big screen on Eid 2024 and the lead actors have shared a new, special still from the movie ahead of release. Shared on Valentine’s Day, the new still teases an unusual kind of ‘romance’.

Akshay Kumar roots for bromance over romance this Valentine’s Day

On February 14, Akshay Kumar took to his social media account to share a series of stills from the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In the first still, the leading actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff could be seen with joint hands.

In the next still, Tiger Shroff can be seen leaping while balancing his entire body weight on Akshay’s palms. Both the actors could be seen in soldier outfits, which they play in the upcoming film. Sharing the stills on Instagram, the actor wrote in the caption, “Bromance over romance this Valentine’s Day.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan BTS goes viral

On February 9, Akshay Kumar shared an exclusive behind-the-scene video which is full of action-packed sequences. In the video, director Ali Abbas Zafar could be seen busy filming some breathtaking shots of the view, cars flying in the air, helicopter stunt scenes, fighting sequences and more. In the video, Akshay can be heard sharing his review after reading the script. He said, “Jab maine yeh script suni to mera ek hi lakhsya tha ki hum jo bhi action design kre vo real aur believable hona chahiye…Mai batau aapko, hamare saamne ye baju me explosion ho raha hai, aur maza aa raha hai. (When I heard this script, my sole objective was to ensure that whatever action we design must be real and believable... Let me tell you, with an explosion happening right beside us, it was fun.)

A while later, Tiger is also heard sharing his opinion about the genre and says, "Sky is the limit in this sort of genre and I think (we) almost sort of scratched the surface with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. You guys are definitely in for a ride.” “It's time for an extraordinary action experience that pushes boundaries!” read the caption. Apart from Akshay and Tiger, the film also stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran in an antagonist role, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Ronit Bose Roy in supporting roles. It will hit the theatres on Eid, clashing with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan.