Akshay Kumar To Join Rajkummar Rao In Stree 3, Producer Dinesh Vijan Calls Actor 'Thanos' Of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

Akshay Kumar's cameo in Stree 2 was one of the highlights of the film and producer Dinesh Vijan recently said the actor is very much a part of Maddock Films' horror comedy universe. Producer Dinesh Vijan revealed during the launch event of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Sky Force.

Akshay Kumar to be part of Stree 3?

During the launch event of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Sky Force, when the actor was asked if he would play a part in Maddock horror-comedy universe's one of the upcoming release Stree 3. Akshay replied and said, "What can I say? Dinesh and Jyoti will have to decide that. They’re the ones to pump in the money. Aur Amar Kaushik ko direct karna hai”.

Akshay Kumar in Stree 2 | Source: Instagram

Dinesh Vijan then reportedly replied and said, "Of course, he’s a part of the universe! He’s our Thanos”.

File photo of Dinesh Vijan | Source: IMDb

Dinesh Vijan’s vision behind Maddock Horror Comedy Universe

After the massive success of Stree 2 the makers have announced the release date of the third instalment of this horror-comedy film which starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. It will be directed by Amar Kaushik. As per the announcement by Maddock Films, Stree 3 is all set to hit the big screens on August 13, 2027. Along with this, the official production studio of Maddock Supernatural Universe (MSU) has also announced an expansive slate of upcoming films including the highly anticipated Shakti Shalini, Bhediya 2 and Chamunda.

Upcoming films of Maddock Supernatural Universe | Source: Instagram