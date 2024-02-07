Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva Devotee In Shambhu Music Video

Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, took to his social media handle to drop the music video of Shambhu.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Shambhu
A still from Shambhu | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, took to his social media handle to drop the music video of Shambhu. On Saturday, the actor had unveiled the motion poster of the song. In the video, Akshay Kumar showcased his devotional side.

 

Akshay Kumar turns Lord Shiva's devotee in new music video Shambhu

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle to share the music video of Shambhu. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Our divine tribute, #Shambhu, is here for all to experience! 🙏🏻🔱." In the song, Akshay Kumar can be seen embracing his devotional side. In the clip, he can be seen seen transforming into a devotee of Lord Shiva and radiating his energy in his dance.

In Shambhu, Akshay is seen dressed in an Indo-western fusion outfit with a sacred tilak on his forehead. Apart from the tilak, he opts for symbolic tattoos and a dreadlock man bun. The video capturees the essence of the devotional song sung by Akshay Kumar himself.

Akshay Kumar unveils motion poster of Shambu

Akshay Kumar on Saturday unveiled the motion poster of a soul-stirring music video Shambhu, sung by the actor himself, which showcased the superstar’s transformation into a devoted Shiv Bhakt, radiating reverence for Lord Shiva.

Dressed in traditional attire, Akshay embraced the essence of a Shiv Bhakt in this unseen avatar with a sacred Tripundra tilak, symbolic tattoos, and a portrayal reflecting deep devotion.

The motion poster captured the divine aura with long locks, Rudraksha beads, a nose ring, and a Trishul in hand.

Sharing the motion poster on the social media, Akshay captioned it: “Jai Mahakal… ‘Shambhu’ song video releasing on 5th February, 2024.”

Shambhu promises a melodious journey into spirituality, guided by Akshay's devotional avatar. It is sung by Akshay Kumar, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and Vikram Montrose.

The lyrics, penned by Abhinav Shekhar, complement the music composed by Vikram Montrose.

Earlier, Akshay crooned Bachchan Pandey Ka Tashan for the movie Tashan, and Mujh Mein Tu Hi Basa (Film Version) from the film Special 26.

(With inputs from IANS)
 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

