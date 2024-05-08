Alaya F Says She Is A ‘Dissatisfied Actor’ After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Flop

Advertisement

Alaya F played a pivotal role in the recently released Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film, headlined by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, failed to impress the audience and yield a positive box office result. Days after the release, the actress, who will be seen next in Srikanth Bolla, shared that she needs to prove ‘something big’ to make a name for herself in the industry.

What did Alaya F say after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan flop?

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Alaya F opened up about being a part of ‘male-dominated’ films. The actress was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and will be seen next in Srikanth Bolla, both of which are led by male actors. The actress opined that her debut movie Jawaani Jaaneman set the pave for her career in the industry and she believes that she has taken films ‘for granted’.



Alaya said, “I have been lucky to have gotten roles like one in Srikanth despite being a male-dominated film. My debut set the pace for the roles that I get now. Rave reviews on Jawani Jaaneman really helped me a lot.” After the underwhelming response of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the actress shared that she is yet to prove her calibre in the industry and clarified that she got on board the Akshay Kumar starrer at the ‘last minute’. She added, “I feel very dissatisfied as an actor. I have to prove something big now. By circumstances, I have taken a lot of films for granted. I got onto Freddy and BMCM super last minute.”

Alaya F talks about juggling between Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Srikanth Bolla

In the same conversation, the actress also shared her experience in shooting for both BMCM and Srikanth Bolla together. She recalled, “My life happens only in extremes. When I am shooting my films or promoting them, they all come together for me. I shot for Srikanth and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan simultaneously. Besides these, Freddy was just released in the middle of U-Turn and Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat promotions.”

Regretting the process, Alaya clarified that in such a ‘madness’ she is not able to fully enjoy the process of acting. She also expressed concern about disappointing the producers. She said, “Each film has its demand and somewhere it takes away the joy of what you doing. In a situation like this, I am not able to please producers or anyone.” Alaya F starrer Srikanth Bolla is headlined by Rajkummar Rao and will hit the big screens on May 10.